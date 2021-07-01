Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winter Blues Threaten SME Productivity And Health

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:33 am
Press Release: BetterCo

Newmarket Business Awards Best Small/ Medium Business of the Year and Newmarket Supreme Winner Award for 2021

New Zealand's recent spate of heavy rainfall, snow and wild weather means it is time for Kiwi SMEs to pay closer attention to the health and wellness of their staff who will be contending with the things like seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and low morale during the gloomy months of winter.

Director of Auckland accounting and advisory firm, Justin Keen, says we've entered a period of low sunlight, an extended spell between long weekends and increased colds and flu, all of which can have a negative effect on mental health, team spirit and productivity.

"In addition to the normal winter blues, it is important to remember that the pandemic and its consequences will only add to the burden. I say to clients who own businesses that if you want your staff to stay healthy, productive and positive you are going to have to do some work to make that happen.

"Sporting teams, like the Black Caps, don't achieve their extraordinary levels of success without paying close attention to the mental health and motivation of every member in the team, and your business is no different."

Keen says that, in addition to an employer's responsibility to pay attention to the basic human needs of the company's people, the science is clear that employee morale impacts engagement and their levels of productivity, as well as absenteeism rates.

"Winning boosts morale, but you can't win if you haven't looked after morale. We've seen it with the newly minted test champion Black Caps, and in our own business BetterCo after recently winning the Newmarket Business Awards Best Small/ Medium Business of the Year and Newmarket Supreme Winner Award for 2021.

"We took the whole team to the awards night and then took our whole team up on stage with us, which was an incredible moment for everybody. We can see the difference it has made in the workplace because everybody believes they are doing something right and they're part of a winning team."

Keen says that while not every business can go out and win awards or world championships, there are some basics every SME can do that will help them win in business.

Engage one-on-one

There are five directors of the BetterCo advisory and accounting firm which employees 17 people, and the directors each take staff members for regular coffee catch-ups to engage one-on-one.

"As an employer you have a duty of care to each of your people and you cannot discharge that duty of care properly if you are not engaging at a personal level with each person in your team. The insights and engagements we take away from these meetings are invaluable for both the director, the firm and the employee," Keen says.

Organise socials events

Keen says BetterCo takes staff to lunch every Friday and the firm sponsors a social club that organises a structured social get-together every two or three months.

"A team that doesn't have some fun together isn't a team. We make a point of social, informal fun events on a regular basis so people get to know each other better, unwind a bit and just enjoy hanging out – winter socials are particularly important."

Encourage work and life balance

"Winter in particular is a period when people need to re-charge the batteries because there are no long weekends for a while and it's easy to get burned out and demoralised. We actively encourage our staff to take time off for themselves and we lead by example."

Focus on purpose and vision

Keen says having a vision and purpose helps the team stay on track, boosts motivation and keeps staff engaged.

"This week we're hosting a day long workshop for the entire team to re-visit our vision, mission and purpose. Without buy-in, your business will not continue as you wish to."

Sunlight triggers the release of the hormone serotonin which boosts mood, calm and focus. The lack of sunlight in winter, including longer nights, can lead to low mood, sleepiness and even depression, which in turns causes illness, low energy, poor morale and reduced productivity.

“It makes sense to make sure the most important part of your business, your people, are looked after.”

For more information: https://www.betterco.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BetterCo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 