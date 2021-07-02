Cross Your City, ADO Debuts A20F Ebike With Fat Tire

Crush the commute with A20F e-bike, 20*4.0-inch fat tire, max speed 25km/h, 36V10.4AH

FRANKFURT & LONDON, July 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Innovative startup ADO officially debuts the A20F off-road commuter Ebike across global on July 1st. The A20F is positioned as an urban off-road Ebike, able to conquer all urban terrains.

With years of efforts and accumulation in the electric bicycle industry, ADO has reached cooperation with 30 local distributing partners in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Ukraine, Ireland, Lithuania, Portugal, Finland, Slovenia, Vietnam, etc., radiating its business to the world. ADO will maintain its momentum to focus on deployment and continue to tackle the eight regional markets of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

What users get from A20F e-bike

ADO's electric bicycle A20F, positioned as urban off-road, can conquer all urban terrains:

- 500W (CE version: 250W) and 380r/min motor, rated as off-road power drive, provides excellent obstacle crossing ability, can easily conquer all urban terrains

- ADO G-GIVER Control System

- SHIMANO 7 speed Transmission System offers an easy cycling experience

- Full body shock absorption system provides a smooth riding experience

- 36V10.4AH, automobile-level battery and energy recovery system provide with excellent cycling distance

- 886 Type HD LCD Display, crystal clear under the sunshine

- USB charging/gravity handle follows ergonomic design principles

- Adjustable saddle and stem, A20F electric bicycle is suitable for people whose height is 150cm-200cm.

ADO G-DRIVE frequency conversion control system can instantly receive signals from motors, sensors and adapt to various cycling occasions and bicycle modes by providing super-strong motor drive. Meanwhile, it helps reduce energy consumption to increase the riding distance.

The energy recovery system and 3.25 gold transmission ratio design increase the power conversion efficiency by more than 92% through the power sensor and control system, thus improving the battery life.

Hassle-free after-sales support, warranty up to 10 years

Besides launching an accessible e-bike with high quality, ADO spares no effort to set up strong and long-term after-sales support in Europe. This has been a pain in the neck for years that local customers find it difficult or inconvenient to get simple issue fixed.

ADO promises to provide consumers with localized hassle-free technology and after-sales service in European countries. Fast dispatch from local European warehouses and real-time online technical information, advice, guidance available. Plus, free replacement for a new e-bike when maintenance is not available due to the quality issues is guaranteed.

For warranty policies, ADO offers 10 years warranty for the frame and 1-year warranty covers structural parts-front fork, seat tube, handlebar, aheadset stem, brake handle, brake lever, sprocket crank, chain wheel, thumb shifter, derailleur; Electrical components-charger, battery, motor, controller, instrument, booster, USB charger, acceleration handle, 2in1 switch, head light.

To provide better after-sales support, ADO has set up a technical service center in the industrial area of Broussard, Germany, with a self-built warehouse of 3,000 square meters and an office of 400 square meters. Besides, three other maintenance centers, respectively in Germany, UK and Poland, provide instant follow-ups to customers' repair requests in Europe.

Green commuting

ADO is a brand born in the middle of the pandemic when the world is facing changes in all walks of life. Sustainability is becoming increasingly crucial and e-bike marketing is booming. Therefore, practicing a green commute is important for not only personal health but also for ensuring that people have a healthy planet to inhabit in the future. Slow-moving cars emit more fumes, making traffic jams and red lights unhealthy and unsustainable.

"Riding a bike or walking to work can help people show up awake, sharp, and focused. When people choose an active commute, they are incorporating physical activity into their daily routine in a necessary way." Sen said, founder of ADO and an advocate of a green and healthy lifestyle himself.

In order to adapt to the road conditions of different countries, ADO has developed the fat tire electric bicycle A20F. Solar energy e-bikes and hubless e-bikes will also be considered in the coming future.

The A20F e-bike has been crowdfunded on www.indiegogo.com at a unit price of USD 899 from July 1st to July 22th. Buying more and more discounts is available. The transaction price of 2 units is 1769 USD and the transaction price of 5 units is 4299 USD. After the crowdfunding, A20F will sell in AliExpress/Amazon official store.

About ADO

ADO is short for 'A Dece Oasis', or Oasis in the Desert. ADO is taken from Crescent Lake in China, a diamond on the ancient Silk Road, and a bridge connecting China and Western. Flowing for thousands of years in the desert, Crescent Lake is symbolic of Green and Challenge, and also Inheritance and Hope. ADO was founded in 2020, committed to building a green commuting ecology by advocating the riding culture and philosophy of Green, Challenge, Inheritance & Hope.

The slogan of ADO is "Cross Your City, ADO Ebike", which means that ADO cross the city to the user's side, and accompanies the user cross his city.

In May 2021, ADO launched the first e-bike A20 equipped with competitive electric power and a multiple shock absorption system, In July 2021, ADO continued to launch the fat tire e-bike A20F equipped with competitive electric power and a multiple shock absorption system. Based on the complex road conditions in various countries, ADO has a clear direction for product development: ADO products are positioned as urban off-road Ebikes suitable for all urban road conditions. With the highest requirements for electric power and shock absorption systems, ADO Ebike was born for pursuing the ultimate in quality. Learn more at www.adoebike.com.

