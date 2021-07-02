Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unisys Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Friday, 2 July 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: UNISYS

Partnership underscores Unisys’ ability to help clients optimise their digital workplace environments and provide end-to-end cloud management services

 Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Google Cloud and Google Workspace Resell Partner. Unisys is able to both provide its complete suite of Cloud and Infrastructure services and Digital Workplace Services, as well as sell Google Cloud and Google Workspace solutions.

Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program expands Unisys’ ability to deliver outcome-based, end-to-end cloud services to its clients via a complete array of cloud advisory, digital transformation, application modernisation, migration, security, compliance automation, orchestration and comprehensive managed services capabilities. Further, as a Google Workspace reseller, Unisys will assist its clients using Google Cloud to optimise their workplace environment through its extensive field services, service desk, endpoint management, productivity and collaboration offerings.

“This partnership announcement with Google is significant because it allows Unisys to expand our existing cloud-agnostic approach in Asia Pacific. Strong vendor relationships are key to Unisys being able offer the best solutions to the client business transformation challenge. The success of our go-to-market strategy is directly related to the investment to partner with market leaders like Google,” said Brad Bowden Director Cloud & Infrastructure, Unisys Asia Pacific.

“Unisys is excited about what joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program means for our current and future clients. It allows us to broaden our capabilities focused on accelerating and securing their hybrid- and multi-cloud journeys,” said Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure, Unisys.

Leading global analyst firm NelsonHall recently named Unisys a leader in cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services and has also named Unisys a Leader in the vendor evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management. ISG recognised Unisys as a leader in Consulting and Technology Services for Mid-Market and Managed Public Cloud Services in the U.S.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UNISYS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 