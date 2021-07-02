WorkSafe Focus On Talley’s Group Of Companies

WorkSafe New Zealand is planning to take a close look at how the Talley’s group of companies are meeting their obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA).

Chief Executive Phil Parkes says the group has a history of poor health and safety performance – the most recent an incident a Talley’s plant in Ashburton where a worker’s hand was injured in a machine.

“WorkSafe has taken a number of enforcement actions over individual incidents over a number of years.

“We are concerned that where health and safety issues continue to arise in a company or a group of companies, this may indicate there are systemic issues that need to be addressed in the boardroom,” Mr Parkes said.

“HSWA places clear health and safety obligations on all levels of businesses from the boardroom to the production line so WorkSafe will be looking at every aspect of the Talley’s group’s health and safety performance and we will liaise with other regulatory agencies as appropriate.

“Our approach with Talley’s is not an investigation, nor is it linked to an individual incident.

“While obligations exist throughout a business, leaders have the obligation and the influence to create healthy and safe workplaces and focusing on the duties of officers under HSWA is a priority approach for WorkSafe,’ Mr Parkes said.

The plan for this work is being developed currently.

