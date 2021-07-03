Wildfire Commercial Kitchens & Bars Celebrates 25 Years Of “Making A Difference”

Team Wildfire

Recognised as one of New Zealand's leading commercial kitchen and bar design companies, the business for most of this time was guided by Nils Danielsen.

Following Nils passing in late 2018, Sue Danielsen has kept Nils’s legacy of dynamic design, attention to detail, quality products and the best solution for the customer growing.

Nils had a philosophy: “We always put our customers first and we run things like a family business. We’re all passionate about the work we do and passionate about getting it right.”

Wildfire’s key brief is to get inside the client’s head to understand what is required and be on the same page for the project.

“We’ve always had a reputation for quality work. We’ve never varied from our core business and have stayed focused to deliver the best solution for our client. Our goal wasn’t to be the biggest, but we do want to be the best and every time we complete a job it’s really important to us that our clients are happy.”

This philosophy has been carried on by the Wildfire Team led by Sue and General Manager, Craig Cunningham who joined in 2019. The passion, professionalism and integrity with the Team at Wildfire is a tribute to the training from Nils.

Wildfire has completed a multitude of key projects over the past 25 years. From the early days of design and fit-outs for Icon Restaurant at Te Papa Museum and Westpac Trust Stadium in Wellington, to Wildfire Restaurant in Sydney. Following was the design & fit-outs of Christchurch Jade and Waikato Stadiums.

Then in 2008 Wildfire was selected for the redevelopment of Eden Park - designing and installing kitchens & bars for the 2011 Rugby World Cup, one of the largest food service contracts awarded at the time.

In recent times, Wildfire has completed many keynote projects including: Four Points by Sheraton, the 6 star Six Senses & Vunabaka development in Fiji, Tokoriki Island Resort Fiji and the Air New Zealand Premium lounges. Recently during COVID, Wildfire finished several installs at the Commercial Bay precinct including, Saxon & Parole, Poni Room, Ghost Donkey and Liquorette Restaurants.

Going from strength to strength, following the partnership with Stoddart last year, Wildfire continues the legacy that Nils instilled; demanding the best, expecting the best and delivering the best.

