Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wildfire Commercial Kitchens & Bars Celebrates 25 Years Of “Making A Difference”

Saturday, 3 July 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: Wildfire Commercial Kitchens and Bars

Team Wildfire

Recognised as one of New Zealand's leading commercial kitchen and bar design companies, the business for most of this time was guided by Nils Danielsen.

Following Nils passing in late 2018, Sue Danielsen has kept Nils’s legacy of dynamic design, attention to detail, quality products and the best solution for the customer growing.

Nils had a philosophy: “We always put our customers first and we run things like a family business. We’re all passionate about the work we do and passionate about getting it right.”

Wildfire’s key brief is to get inside the client’s head to understand what is required and be on the same page for the project.

“We’ve always had a reputation for quality work. We’ve never varied from our core business and have stayed focused to deliver the best solution for our client. Our goal wasn’t to be the biggest, but we do want to be the best and every time we complete a job it’s really important to us that our clients are happy.”

This philosophy has been carried on by the Wildfire Team led by Sue and General Manager, Craig Cunningham who joined in 2019. The passion, professionalism and integrity with the Team at Wildfire is a tribute to the training from Nils.

Wildfire has completed a multitude of key projects over the past 25 years. From the early days of design and fit-outs for Icon Restaurant at Te Papa Museum and Westpac Trust Stadium in Wellington, to Wildfire Restaurant in Sydney. Following was the design & fit-outs of Christchurch Jade and Waikato Stadiums.

Then in 2008 Wildfire was selected for the redevelopment of Eden Park - designing and installing kitchens & bars for the 2011 Rugby World Cup, one of the largest food service contracts awarded at the time.

In recent times, Wildfire has completed many keynote projects including: Four Points by Sheraton, the 6 star Six Senses & Vunabaka development in Fiji, Tokoriki Island Resort Fiji and the Air New Zealand Premium lounges. Recently during COVID, Wildfire finished several installs at the Commercial Bay precinct including, Saxon & Parole, Poni Room, Ghost Donkey and Liquorette Restaurants.

Going from strength to strength, following the partnership with Stoddart last year, Wildfire continues the legacy that Nils instilled; demanding the best, expecting the best and delivering the best.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wildfire Commercial Kitchens and Bars on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fisheries: Ministerial Inquiry Launched Into Seafood Sector’s Use Of Migrant Labour

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker today announced a ministerial inquiry into the use and allocation of migrant labour in the seafood sector.
“The inquiry will focus on the sector’s reliance on migrant labour, and how to transition it away from that reliance... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 