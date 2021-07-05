Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meet Deloitte’s New Leaders

Monday, 5 July 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: Deloitte

Wellington, 5 July - Deloitte is pleased to announce the recent appointment of 12 new partners who represent a dynamic group of talent and our continued commitment to delivering the highest level of service to clients throughout New Zealand.

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive Mike Horne says, “Our new leaders each bring a deep and rich set of skills which will assist our clients with the continued need to adapt and transform, whilst also bringing fresh views and specialised knowledge to our leadership group.

“Furthermore, the promotion of people from right across the Firm highlights the strong growth and capability development throughout our business units.”

In Auckland, Kerry Williams, Paulo Osorio, and Andrew Mills have all being appointed Consulting Partners. They each bring significant experience to our rapidly growing technology practice which serves a broad range of clients providing technology advisory, implementation and operate services.

Rhys Hermansson has also been appointed as a Risk Advisory Partner, with over 20 years’ experience in banking and insurance regulatory risk and operating models, core business practices and controls.

In Wellington, Joanne Lu, David Sinkins, and Amy Dove are our newest Risk Advisory Partners. Joanne has been involved with Deloitte’s cyber practice since its infancy helping to shape it and supports our clients’ implement their cyber, cloud risk and resilience transformation programmes. Amy specialises in using technology to manage and analyse large volumes of data to enable business insights and effective decision making and will also work in our Pås Peau practice. David brings more than 25 years’ experience in risk advisory to the Partnership with a particular focus on business operational risk change and internal audit transformation.

Also in Wellington, Pam Thompson has been appointed an Assurance and Advisory Partner, with extensive experience in finding practical solutions for clients and helping them navigate financial reporting and the regulatory environment.

In Christchurch, Anthony Smith has been admitted as an Assurance and Advisory Partner. Anthony has more than 13 years’ experience in audit with a particular focus on listed and regulated entities.

In Hamilton, we are pleased to introduce Matt Laing as an Assurance and Advisory Partner and Jono Peart as a Tax and Private Partner. Matt and Jono both enjoy working with a wide range of clients and industries. Matt is passionate about transforming audit processes in the everchanging world, and Jono is experienced in helping clients navigate the challenges of growth particularly with business advisory and virtual CFO offerings.

Furthermore, in Rotorua Alex Wilson has been appointed as a Tax and Private Partner and also works within Deloitte’s Hourua Pae Rau practice. He has particular expertise in working with Māori businesses and organisations to advance wellbeing for their people and balancing commercial rationale with cultural tikanga and values.

In addition to the 12 partner appointments, 18 Directors have also recently been announced. More information about all 30 new leaders can be found at www.deloitte.co.nz

