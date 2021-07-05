Primary Sector Collaboration Powers Economic Prosperity

Christchurch, New Zealand – 5 July 2021 –Trust Alliance New Zealand (TANZ) says that less than eight months after its launch, it now collectively connects with over 100,000 farms. This means TANZ has the potential to digitally connect with all farms in New Zealand.

TANZ is Platinum Sponsor for this year’s Primary Industries New Zealand Summit at Christchurch Town Hall from 6-7 July. Visitors will learn how the TANZ digital identity solution can streamline the sharing of data, which is essential to proving authenticity, sustainability and quality of New Zealand’s food. A collaboration between TrackBack, Potatoes New Zealand, Onside and Karapoti Consulting will demonstrate the power of digital identity as a permissioned and authorised data sharing solution, without the need to give away data unnecessarily.

The TANZ consortium is building New Zealand’s digital infrastructure which will be owned and governed by the community. New Zealand farmers, producers, growers, processors, service providers, exporters, retailers and consumers can easily capture, protect and share trusted data.

“Those in primary industries have always worked collaboratively for the benefit of their sector, so this isn’t a new way of working for us,” says Chris Claridge, Chair of Trust Alliance and Chief Executive of Potatoes New Zealand. “What is new is using innovative technology to simplify the processes and give control of the information that is shared back to those who own the data.

“We have heard loud and clear that duplication of information, repeated administration and diverse systems are real pain points for the sector. TANZ aims to simplify the sharing of information so our farmers and growers can concentrate on what they do best.

“We’re shaping the future of sustainability and transparency,” says Chris.

The technology has a range of practical applications that could solve issues relating to biosecurity and product recall, environmental impact and sustainability practices, animal welfare, provenance and fraud prevention as well as compliance. The intention is to empower both industry and consumer.

TrackBack provides the technology platform powering TANZ.

CEO of TrackBack, David McDonald, says that the traditional technology model of building a closed platform means that the data and value is held centrally which primarily benefits the technology owner.

“That model blocks collaboration, innovation and efficiencies. Industries need to work together, whilst each party maintains their own individual identity and data. The consortium governs the sharing and permissioning of information and all parties work collaboratively on a decentralised network,” says David.

Trust Alliance New Zealand aligns with existing government initiatives in the primary sector Fit for a Better World, He Waka Eke Noa and the DIA’s Digital Identity Trust Framework.

