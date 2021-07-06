Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ Launches New Introduction To Real Estate Course

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 5:27 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today announced the launch of the new REINZ Introduction to Real Estate Course.

The course is aimed at those considering entering the real estate profession in the future as well as all new staters to the industry – no matter which sector of the real estate industry they are in.

The REINZ Introduction to Real Estate Course takes approximately six hours to complete online and covers topics such as the reality of working in a real estate, office protocol and structure, personal branding, marketing and communications and much more.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “We have undertaken research across the real estate profession to understand where this will be a great support when people first start out in the industry. We’ve also consulted on how we can support real estate professionals with some of the day-to-day needs in the early months. What’s resulted is a great introductory course for those new to the profession or considering a career in real estate.

“Feedback from senior industry representatives who have tested the course for us has been extremely positive and many of them have commented on how they would have benefited from some of the material in their early days rather than having to try and figure it out on their own,” continues Baird.

“We also think this will be a good way for those who are considering a career in real estate to get a really good understanding of how the industry operates before they decide to commit to the full New Zealand Certificate in Real Estate (Salesperson) Level 4 qualification,” concludes Baird.

The REINZ Introduction to Real Estate Course costs $89 (+GST) for REINZ members or $119 (+GST) for non-members. More information can be found on www.reinz.co.nz/introtorealestate.

