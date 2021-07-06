When Sustainability Meets Performance: Hearts & Science Wins Icebreaker’s ANZ

icebreaker is proud to announce today its strategic alignment with Hearts & Science across ANZ. The agency has been appointed as icebreaker’s full funnel digital media agency from strategy through to execution, bringing together all media channels under one roof for Australia and New Zealand.

Luke Doddrell, icebreaker General Manager APAC, comments “icebreaker is passionate about being at the forefront of a global movement towards a more natural way of living. To help us achieve this ambition, we wanted to partner with an agency who are at the forefront of their game.”

He continues, “Hearts & Science ticked all the boxes from their understanding of our brand through to their expertise in using data and technology to create connections with consumers who share our beliefs. We’re excited to have Hearts & Science as part of the icebreaker family”.

Founded by Jeremy Moon in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker pioneered the ethical and sustainable production of natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to challenge the status quo while championing natural, transparent and responsible ways to do business. [which can be found in their latest transparency report here.]

Jane Stanley, Hearts & Science CEO, comments on the exciting announcement, “icebreaker is an incredible brand with sustainability at the very heart of their business, and our aligned values make this a very special partnership for the Hearts & Science team. We are thrilled to add icebreaker to our highly cherished client list in New Zealand”.

The icebreaker win adds to Hearts & Science’s forever growing client list. Since launching in 2019 the unstoppable media agency is consistently growing their client portfolio and continues to create award winning work.

© Scoop Media

