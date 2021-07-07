My Auto Shop Releases Driving Tips Series To Combat NZ's Dangerous Roads

Everyone in New Zealand knows that our roads can be dangerous. With all the tight turns around mountains and through valleys, often narrow or covered in gravel, and usually with a distraction of a beautiful vista. And it’s actually proven in data too. According to the NZ Road Assessment program (KiwiRAP), a partnership between the NZ Automobile Association, NZ Transport Agency, Ministry of Transport, ACC and NZ Police, 95% of NZ roads only have a 2 or 3 star rating. Ie. Not great!

My Auto Shop has recently released a series of Driving Tips that provide easy to digest and apply tools for various driving surfaces or conditions. “At My Auto Shop, we want to make sure everyone is safe on the roads. This extends beyond just ensuring the vehicle’s themselves are fit for purpose, but also to the drivers in control, and making sure they have what they need to navigate any conditions.” saying founder Andy Bowie.

The series provides tips from everyday driving such as on the motorway or in the rain, through to more challenging terrain like crossing rivers or driving on a beach. Bowie said “It was a lot of fun for the team writing this series as they were able to recall some of their favourite road tips to places like 90 Mile beach.”

https://myautoshop.co.nz/info/category/driving-tips/

