Vodafone Secure Endpoint Launches To Protect Organisations From Cyber Threats Like Ransomware, Malware And Data Breaches

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone NZ today continues to invest heavily in its cybersecurity solutions with the launch of Vodafone Secure Endpoint, powered by CrowdStrike, our technology partner, to help organisations prevent and detect cyberattacks such as malware, ransomware, data theft and other sophisticated attacks.

CrowdStrike is recognised by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. The platform is designed with a single, lightweight-agent architecture that leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection, detection and response across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network.

Commenting on the new product solution, Glenn Johnstone, Head of ICT, Vodafone NZ says: “Cybercrime is on the rise in New Zealand, with CERT NZ reporting cyber security incidents rose 25 percent over the past year. High profile breaches show cyberattacks can impact organisations large and small, so choosing the right security partner to protect your devices and data is vital.

“We’re partnering with CrowdStrike as they are globally recognised for next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence and incident response services. Vodafone Secure Endpoint answers a gap in the NZ market for intuitive yet effective cloud-native endpoint security, and we already have a number of customers who are using the solution to help protect their customers and operations.”


Waste Management New Zealand Limited, a trusted leader in the waste management industry, is one New Zealand business who has signed up to use the service. Steven Ongley, Waste Management Head of ICT explains “Vodafone Secure Endpoint answered a need for us in reducing cyber risk across the enterprise. The solution has complemented the other security offerings we have in place from Vodafone’s portfolio, delivering greatly improved endpoint security and reducing internal support workload. The increased visibility and actionable insights have made this an essential solution for incident response and ICT operations.”

This new offering complements Vodafone’s already stringent measures in place to protect itself and its customers from security breaches. Among these is the Vodafone Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), and our security monitoring managed service closely linked to Vodafone's Global Security Operations facilities, which ensures ready access to valuable threat intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://www.vodafone.co.nz/business/security-services/secure-endpoint/

