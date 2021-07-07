TVNZ Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels.

Through this agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, TVNZ has acquired hundreds of scripted series produced by Universal Studio Group for Peacock, NBC, USA Network and SYFY, in addition to titles from the Oxygen and DreamWorks Animation brands, including premium new series on global release dates and an extensive collection of quality library titles.

Cate Slater, TVNZ’s Director of Content, said the deal commences from July this year and will be a significant boost for TVNZ viewers.

“We are rapt to be working with NBCU to offer our viewers access to this vast collection of quality international titles. This year, we’ll be introducing hundreds of hours of acclaimed series such as Downton Abbey, 30 Rock, Heroes and Mr. Robot, in addition to new series like Brave New World, Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster and Rutherford Falls. The highly anticipated Dr. Death, which stars Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb with Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin, will be available on TVNZ on July 23, 2021.

Covid-19 has significantly impacted the availability of international content and in response we’ve ramped up our local content production. To complement our local line-up with beloved hits like The Office (U.S.) and Parks and Recreation; bingeworthy dramas like Belgravia (from the creators of Downton Abbey); new laugh-out-loud comedies such as Girls5eva (starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps); popular sci-fi shows including 12 Monkeys and Killjoys; Oxygen’s true crime programming including Homicide for the Holidays, The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway and In Ice Cold Blood, hosted by Ice T; and much-loved kids series from the hit DreamWorks Animation franchises such as Trolls and How to Train Your Dragon, means that TVNZ has something for everyone. And all free to view.”

TVNZ OnDemand is now attracting over a million unique viewers per week* and this deal was negotiated with digital rights front of mind. TVNZ OnDemand will benefit from well over one thousand hours of exceptional shows annually through the deal. Plus, a raft of popular movies will find a home on TVNZ 2, including films from the blockbuster Fast and Furious, Bourne, Jurassic Park, American Pie, The Boss Baby, The Croods and Despicable Me franchises.

Belinda Menendez, NBCUniversal’s President & Chief Revenue Officer, Global Distribution and International, said: “We have had a longstanding relationship with TVNZ and are delighted to expand upon our partnership with them through this multi-faceted agreement. Through this deal - which covers theatrical, library television titles and the phenomenal new series being produced by and for our various NBCU brands, including our new streaming service Peacock - we are able to highlight the strength and breadth of our amazing content portfolio.”

*Nielsen CMI Q1 20 - Q4 20, AP15+, watched TVNZ OD in the last 7 days

© Scoop Media

