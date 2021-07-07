Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New World And PAK’nSAVE Shoppers Can Now Add Groceries To Their Online Carts As Foodstuffs Roll Out Online Shopping

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 10:17 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

South Island New World and PAK’nSAVE shoppers are set to enjoy added convenience as the supermarkets begin to roll out online shopping, with New World Rangiora the first store to go live this week.

Foodstuffs South Island stores will begin a staggered launch of their online offering from Motueka to Invercargill, with PAK’nSAVE Rangiora second in line to offer online shopping on Monday 12 July and New World Kaiapoi following on Monday 19 July. All Christchurch New World stores will offer online shopping by Christmas.

The phased roll out will continue throughout the South Island during 2022.

As each store is owner-operated, the intention of online shopping is for New World and PAK’nSAVE customers to purchase groceries based on what is on the shelves at their local store. Both brands are offering Click & Collect, and customers can select any store from which to collect their order from.

New World is also providing a home delivery option and this service will be location dependent, as there are different catchment areas depending on each customer’s local store.

Furthermore, many New World and PAK’nSAVE shoppers who choose Click & Collect can enjoy the convenience of parking in a dedicated Click & Collect car park, where staff will bring the order out to the customer’s car.

Both New World and PAK’nSAVE customers will be able to place orders up to 7 days in advance. The order checkout process can be completed up to 24 hours prior to collection for PAK’nSAVE customers and up to 12 hours for New World Click & Collect and home delivery customers.

“Today marks a big milestone and we’re excited to bring online shopping to our South Island stores and provide customers with another convenient way to do their grocery shop,” says Damian Lynch, General Manager Strategy and People at Foodstuffs South Island.

“Shoppers know PAK’nSAVE has New Zealand’s lowest food prices and offering the choice of online shopping is another way to provide value for our customers. Not only will they save on groceries, but they will also save on time.

“Meanwhile, customers love New World for the exceptional in-store experience, and when they shop online it’s the same team that will prepare your order. It’s not just any New World that’s launching online, it’s your local New World.”

PAK’nSAVE Online customers can enjoy shopping for the same great value they find in-store, and New World Online provides a great opportunity for shoppers to explore the recipe of the week, grocery specials and dinner inspiration.

To shop online with South Island New World and PAK’nSAVE stores visit our websites:

· New World - https://www.newworld.co.nz/discover/online-shopping

· PAK’nSAVE - https://www.paknsave.co.nz/more/south-island-online

Link to photos of the team at New World Rangiora: https://we.tl/t-IxTcaZYeNF

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodstuffs Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 