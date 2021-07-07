Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nationwide Recall Of Countdown-branded Potato Egg & Bacon Prepack Salad

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Countdown-branded potato egg & bacon prepack salad with a use by date of 13 July 2021 is being recalled as it may contain listeria bacteria.

Countdown initiated the recall from its Countdown, Fresh Choice and Supervalue supermarkets nationwide following the discovery of listeria as part of routine testing.

More information, including the use by date of the affected product is available on MPI's website.

To date, New Zealand Food Safety and Countdown have not received any reports of illness.

Listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food.

New Zealand Food Safety national manager food compliance services, Melinda Sando, says people who have purchased the affected product should throw it away or return it to the retailer for a full refund.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

"However, listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and the frail and elderly.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear.

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Ms Sando.

