Long-term Unemployment As At March 2021

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

In the March 2021 quarter, there were 15,800 people in long-term unemployment, Stats NZ said today.

In the March 2021 quarter, the unemployment rate, as measured by the Household Labour Force Survey, was 4.9 percent (not seasonally adjusted), up from 4.5 percent for the same period last year. The number of unemployed people increased to 142,000 (up 13,300).

Within this group, 11.2 percent of all unemployed people were in long-term unemployment. Long-term unemployment refers to unemployed people who say they have been looking for a job for more than a year.

