Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nominations Open For The 2021 Clinical Informatics Leadership Award

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Clinical Informatics Leadership Network

Nominations are open for the Clinical Informatics Leadership Award 2021.

The Clinical Informatics Leadership Network, (CiLN) worked in partnership with Health Informatics New Zealand (HiNZ) to launch the award in 2019 to recognise the leadership, contribution and achievements of clinicians working in the field of data and digital health.

Spark Health is supporting the award for the third year, providing $5,000 in funding for the winner to attend a conference or do further study. They will also receive a free pass and speaking slot at Digital Health Week NZ 2022.

Becky George won the 2019 award and now sits on the judging panel.

“While many clinicians are working hard to effect long term change to benefit their colleagues and consumers, there is often an individual who stands out for their ability to lead, support, effect change and provide governance across the design, implementation and use of digital solutions,” she says.

“Nominating your colleague for this award will enable them to access opportunities, training and partnerships that will not only benefit them, but their colleagues and the system as well.”

More than 1000 votes were cast to decide the 2020 Award winner, Waitematā DHB clinical adviser digital innovations and specialist anaesthetist, Lara Hopley. Hopley has now joined the judging panel for this year’s award, which also includes Ministry of Health deputy director-general data and digital, Shayne Hunter.

In 2020, CiLN published a Clinical Informatics Position Statement, which details five key ways in which clinical informaticians bring value to the sector, which are; expertise, clinical leadership, stakeholder engagement, competence and capability, and communication.

The 2021 award is looking for a clinical informatician who best demonstrates the ‘value added’ in two of these areas.

Spark Health chief executive Will Reedy says 2021 is a year where the leadership and work of health informaticians across the sector is becoming increasingly important.

“The clinical leadership provided by the health informatics community will be a critical component in achieving the ambitions of the sector to improve the future of healthcare for New Zealanders,” he says.

“We look forward to seeing the quality of nominations that have arisen out of the challenges of 2020, looking forward to solving the issues of tomorrow.”

To be eligible for the award you must be a member of CiLN, which is free to join and open to anyone with a clinical background and an interest in clinical informatics.

Nominations close on 19 August 2021 and three finalists will be chosen by the judging panel. A public vote will decide the winner, who will be announced at Digital Health Week NZ 2021, from 29 November to 31 December 2021 at TSB Arena in Wellington.

NOMINATE NOW

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Clinical Informatics Leadership Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 