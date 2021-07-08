Family Favourite Arrives In New Zealand

New Zealanders are in for a delicious surprise as global family favourite, Kinder Happy Hippo finally lands on supermarket shelves nationwide.

With a fun appearance and delicious taste, they’re sure to spark a happy smile from any member of the household.

The cute-as-can-be hippo-shaped biscuits feature a crispy wafer shell with a super creamy and smooth filling, dipped in crunchy sprinkles. Available in two flavours, Cocoa and Hazelnut, those nutty for nuts or crazy for chocolate can both delight in this bite-sized snack.

Gina Yuwana, Senior Brand Manager at Kinder said: “We’re so happy to bring Kinder Happy Hippo to local Kinder fans and celebrate the launch of our first biscuit product in New Zealand.

“One of our most popular products around the world, Happy Hippo delivers the signature Kinder taste and quality ingredients in delicious, crispy biscuit form. It’s a scrumptious combination and one we’re sure will make a whole lot of Kiwi families truly happy as they discover these playful tasty treats.”

These individually wrapped bickies are hugely popular around the world, especially in Germany and the UK where millions of shoppers enjoy adding the hippos to their baskets.

From July, Kinder Happy Hippo will be available in Cocoa and Hazelnut variants, RRP $1.00 for a single pack, $4.50 for a 5-pack multipack, at leading supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.

© Scoop Media

