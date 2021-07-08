Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Emma Boase Named Emerging Leader At Primary Industries Awards

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Emma Boase at the 2021 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards with her Emerging Leader award.

Horticulture New Zealand People Capability Manager Emma Boase was among a stellar line-up of primary industry excellence at last night’s 2021 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards in Christchurch.

Recognised as one of seven winners from a pool of 65 nominations, Emma took out the title of the Lincoln University Emerging Leaders Award for her efforts in attracting new talent into the horticulture sector.

The award is testament to Emma’s outstanding leadership and ongoing commitment to championing horticultural careers.

Emma supports and coordinates the nationwide network of GoHort Career Progression Managers (CPM) - an initiative that has been tremendously successful in working with employers, workers, potential employees and students, to attract more New Zealanders into long-term horticultural work.

"It is incredibly rewarding to be part of, and to watch people embark on what could be a lifelong and rewarding career," says Emma. "For my leadership to be recognised in that process, and amongst so many other high-calibre candidates, is a privilege. This award is a tribute to the team who supported me along the way."

While the horticulture industry has always strived to create innovative solutions to meet seasonal and long-term labour needs, Emma says the GoHort CPM initiative has been a crucial part of industry’s succession planning.

"For young people to be attracted to, and continue to grow in our industry, we need to do our utmost to support them.

"Our CPM network works hard to create pathways and shift perceptions. We have placed more than 5000 New Zealanders into training or employment across New Zealand, and attracted more and more youth into lasting, permanent careers.

"Our efforts are all about promoting the bright future that horticulture offers, shaping young leaders, and ensuring there is awareness of the diverse career options on offer."

Horticulture New Zealand Chief Executive, Nadine Tunley, says the industry is full of inspiring young leaders like Emma.

"New Zealand’s horticulture sector has a multitude of rewarding careers across the supply chain," says Nadine. "Whether that’s at an executive level, in processing, or contributing to seasonal harvests. Horticulture has a place for everyone.

"Attracting talent - the leaders, the innovators, the pragmatists and big thinkers - will be fundamental for fostering industry growth at a time where New Zealanders need more jobs and healthy, affordable food, more than ever.

"Our youth are our future, a future that the horticulture sector is embracing."

