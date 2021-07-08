Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Silver Fern Farms Commits To Its Course For A Sustainable Future

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Silver Fern Farms

Net Carbon Zero Certified* Beef, Regenerative Agriculture and the elimination of coal by 2030; today, Silver Fern Farms has committed to several bold initiatives to drive its vision of being the world’s most successful and sustainable grass-fed red meat company.

Silver Fern Farms Co-Chair, Rob Hewett, said it was after a significant amount of work and with real satisfaction the company was in the position to make these commitments publicly.

“We have set targets to stretch us, but we are ready for the challenge. If anything, we are committed to investing to accelerate our progress to achieve these significant milestones early.

“Companies face competing pressures to drive decarbonisation, invest to serve the consumer’s future needs and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders as they seek to forge their own path to address the challenges we collectively face.

“Today we have announced our path, and in doing so we have committed to a clear vision of who we want to be and how we are going to get there.”

“Our company’s strong financial performance over recent years and its robust balance sheet underpin our confidence to take these bold steps,” Mr Hewett said.

The key Silver Fern Farms commitments are:

  • Launching its first range ofToitūNet CarbonZero Certified*Beef in the United States in late 2021
  • Committing to a ‘Regenerative’ future
  • Ending coal use in its processing plants by 2030
  • Joining theInternationalScience BasedTargetsinitiative(SBTi)by the end of 2021

Mr Hewett said the announcement was made in front of Silver Fern Farms shareholder-suppliers at its annual farmer conference in Wellington today.

“Silver Fern Farms is committed to supporting our farmers to contribute to these goals, through knowledge transfer and market-led incentives. This is because we believe there is great opportunity to leverage this leadership position in our markets via our strong brand and customer partnerships,” Mr Hewett said.

Silver Fern Farms Chief Executive, Simon Limmer, said Silver Fern Farms is committed to going above and beyond the minimum required to protect the environment.

“We want to embed sustainability into our brand promise. This demands not merely doing less harm, but doing going greater good by ultimately enhancing the eco-systems we operate in.”

“Consumer concerns are increasing with respect to soil health, emissions, biodiversity, agricultural intensity, water quality, and the resilience and sustainability of the current food system.”

“Alongside this, the global regulatory environment and community expectations are demanding that each of these areas are addressed by corporates and producers.”

“There is only one direction of travel for our industry and Silver Fern Farms wants to be out the front leading,” Mr Limmer said.

Mr Limmer said Silver Fern Farms has shaped its capital investment programme in recent years to support its sustainability goals. This includes investment in transitioning from using coal to using electricity and biomass, smart lighting, hot water system management and overall water use reduction.

In 2021, Silver Fern Farms will continue that investment, including investing in co-funded projects with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to halve Silver Fern Farms’ coal consumption by 2023 and reduce by two-thirds by 2025.

“Across our processing plant network there is still significant investment to be made to get all plants to where we want them to be. This will take time, but the required investment is a key part of our short-to-medium term financial planning.

“Now we have made those commitments our challenge is to keep the momentum going and keep reporting back on progress to all of those with a stake in our progress as we step towards a climate-positive future,” Mr Limmer said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Silver Fern Farms on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 