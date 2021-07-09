Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Student Job Search Takes Out Prestigious Award For Driving Excellence In Social Purpose

Friday, 9 July 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Student Job Search

Up against a number of large corporate recruitment agencies, Student Job Search (SJS) has been recognised for Excellence in Social Purpose with from Australasia’s peak body for the employment industry, the Recruitment, Consulting and Staffing Association of Australia & NZ (RCSA).

SJS’s contributions to the New Zealand employment landscape has earnt the not-for-profit an award for Excellence in Social Purpose, announced at yesterday evenings RCSA Industry Awards function in Auckland.

For the last financial year, SJS has empowered 27,437 students into jobs, earning them a total of $112.9 million in income, despite the lasting effects of COVID-19.

Since March this year, as a result of a new focus on providing full-time, permanent jobs for students after graduation, SJS has secured over 3,742 full-time roles for students - a 200 percent increase on previous years.

SJS has also secured 11 graduate programmes, totaling 98 positions across Xero, NZX, Datacom and BDO to name a few, and has driven a 14.8 percent increase in SJS registrations from Māori and Pasifika students.

Average student earnings through SJS in May 2021 are up 46 percent compared to May pre-COVID.

"It is awesome to be recognised for the great work our people do to champion students into employment, enable whānau and communities to prosper and support the New Zealand economy", says Student Job Search Chief Executive, Suzanne Boyd.

"Our Service Excellence Manager Mischa and her teams have driven some outstanding outcomes recently, and it is great to see that acknowledged today."

Service Excellence Manager Mischa Douglas says she is thrilled to see SJS recognised for its contribution to social purpose and dedication to pastoral care for students throughout the employment process.

"Students need opportunities to be financially independent - SJS gives them the opportunities to support themselves financially, to enter study and remain in study too.

"We’re proud to be the place that empowers them do that, and to be recognised for this with the Excellence in Social Purpose award."

