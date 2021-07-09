Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertex Announces Funding Application For Trikafta® Has Been Made To PHARMAC

Friday, 9 July 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Vertex Group

Vertex is pleased to confirm that a funding application for Trikafta® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) has been made to PHARMAC.

This follows our recent submission earlier in June to Medsafe for the evaluation of Trikafta for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in people ages 6 years and older. Medsafe granted priority review for the submission, which could see the review time for the evaluation significantly reduced. PHARMAC previously agreed to review this funding application in parallel to the Medsafe review.

Vertex is willing to work collaboratively and flexibly with PHARMAC and we look forward to dialogue and the next steps in the process.

Vertex has made significant progress in New Zealand over the last few months and is committed to ensuring all eligible patients have sustainable access to our triple combination treatment as soon as possible.

Note: Trikafta® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) is not a registered product in New Zealand and this statement is for information purposes only.

