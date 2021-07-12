Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Titanium Solutions Limited And Two-Ten Health Merge

Monday, 12 July 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: Titanium Solutions Limited

July 6th 2021 – Titanium Solutions Limited, a leader in enterprise oral health software, today is pleased to announce that Titanium Solutions Limited (titanium.solutions) and Two-Ten Health Limited (saludtth.com) have merged via the acquisition of Two-Ten Health by Titanium Solutions.

Based in Dublin, Ireland; Two-Ten Health’s flagship product Salud is a leading software solution for Dental Schools, PublicHealthInstitutes, Universities and Private Dental Groups. Privately owned, Two-Ten Health was formed by Carl Moynihan in the early 1990’s and now has installations across 5 continents, supporting clients in multiple languages as Salud helps to manage millions of patient appointments each year.

Two-Ten Health will operate as a subsidiary of Titanium Solutions Limited and a merged management team will be formed to enable a smooth transition. Carl Moynihan, the CEO and Founder ofTwo-Ten Health, will help facilitate this transition as an expert advisor.

“Two-Ten Health will strengthen our scale and global expansion momentum”, said Paul Weatherly, Managing Director Titanium Solutions Limited. “We believe that combining Two-Ten Health and Titanium Solutions brings together the world’s two most experienced teams in providing enterprise oral health solutions and creates the world’s largest specialised enterprise oral health software company. Our combined resources will allow us to better achieve our vision of software that supports innovation in oral health service delivery and education.”

About Titanium Solutions Limited

Titanium Solutions Limited (https://titanium.solutions/), is a privately owned Enterprise Oral Health Software company based in New Zealand. Titanium Solutions Limited has been delivering innovative clinical care and service management solutions to Oral Health Organisations since 2005. As the market leader for enterprise oral health solutions in Australia and New Zealand and a growing presence in the Middle East and Asia, Titanium Solutions limited provides tailored solutions for public health services, dental schools, corporate chains, and defence health services.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Titanium Solutions Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



EMA: Fair Pay Agreements Not The Future Of The Workplace

Inflexible, compulsory national awards are not the future of the workplace for employers or for employees says the Employers and Manufacturers Association. "The fact the Government is pursuing these agreements in the face of contrary advice from officials within MBIE highlights they are a step back ... More>>

ALSO:



TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 