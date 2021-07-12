Titanium Solutions Limited And Two-Ten Health Merge

July 6th 2021 – Titanium Solutions Limited, a leader in enterprise oral health software, today is pleased to announce that Titanium Solutions Limited (titanium.solutions) and Two-Ten Health Limited (saludtth.com) have merged via the acquisition of Two-Ten Health by Titanium Solutions.

Based in Dublin, Ireland; Two-Ten Health’s flagship product Salud is a leading software solution for Dental Schools, PublicHealthInstitutes, Universities and Private Dental Groups. Privately owned, Two-Ten Health was formed by Carl Moynihan in the early 1990’s and now has installations across 5 continents, supporting clients in multiple languages as Salud helps to manage millions of patient appointments each year.

Two-Ten Health will operate as a subsidiary of Titanium Solutions Limited and a merged management team will be formed to enable a smooth transition. Carl Moynihan, the CEO and Founder ofTwo-Ten Health, will help facilitate this transition as an expert advisor.

“Two-Ten Health will strengthen our scale and global expansion momentum”, said Paul Weatherly, Managing Director Titanium Solutions Limited. “We believe that combining Two-Ten Health and Titanium Solutions brings together the world’s two most experienced teams in providing enterprise oral health solutions and creates the world’s largest specialised enterprise oral health software company. Our combined resources will allow us to better achieve our vision of software that supports innovation in oral health service delivery and education.”

About Titanium Solutions Limited

Titanium Solutions Limited (https://titanium.solutions/), is a privately owned Enterprise Oral Health Software company based in New Zealand. Titanium Solutions Limited has been delivering innovative clinical care and service management solutions to Oral Health Organisations since 2005. As the market leader for enterprise oral health solutions in Australia and New Zealand and a growing presence in the Middle East and Asia, Titanium Solutions limited provides tailored solutions for public health services, dental schools, corporate chains, and defence health services.

