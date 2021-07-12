Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Freehold Mixed Business Units Will Boost Richmond’s Inventory

Monday, 12 July 2021, 8:35 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The planning process is well underway for more than 100 new mixed business units in Richmond, just south of Nelson, in an area which is seeing significant residential development and progressive commercial growth.

The business unit development, The Cube on Queen, is to be constructed at 431 Lower Queen Street on a site with Mixed Business zoning giving it wide appeal to small business operators, start-ups, logistics providers, tradespeople, online retailers and local residents looking for storage space.

The smartly-designed freehold unit-titled complex is being undertaken by seasoned local developer Collett Group, which has been active and successful in the residential market for more than 25 years.

Building work will be done by Coman Construction, another established local firm that has played a proactive role in the property development sector in the wider Nelson-Tasman Region since 1987.

Paul Vining and Dennis Christian, Bayleys Nelson, are selling the 45sqm – 146sqm units down from the plans with buyers needing a 10-percent deposit, and prices starting at an entry-level $315,500 plus GST, if any.

Vining said post-COVID, there’s increased demand for business premises for smaller operators and these first release units – expected to be completed late-2022 – will add much-needed inventory to a tightly-squeezed property market.

“The developers recognised the need for an accessibly-priced business hub offering well-planned flexible workspace in Richmond on the back of a growing population and sound underlying regional fundamentals,” said Vining.

“The concept they’ve come up is already resonating with the local market, with five of the 26 units in the first release already sold.

“Given the size of the units on offer and the unit-titled model, the 21 remaining units available in the first release will appeal to owner-occupiers looking for well-located space that they can own themselves, rather than being beholden to a landlord.”

Vining said the pricing structure means it’s a viable proposition for small business owners – particularly those who reside in the area, and/or those working across the wider Nelson-Tasman district, as there are locational advantages to being just a kilometre from State Highway 6 which runs north and south.

“Along with being well-sited to leverage off the growth dynamics in the region, concept plans for the development show a functional complex with a stylish colour palette, plenty of greenery and ideal access for deliveries.

“There’s ground floor entry to all units, direct access from Lower Queen Street designed to accommodate up to 11-metre truck movements, 6-metre-high stud ceilings allow for maximum storage capacity, and each unit has dedicated parking.”

Along with quality exteriors, Christian says as standard, the units feature a modern kitchenette, an accessible WC, a remote operated 3.3m high roller door, clear roof panelling, fibre internet connection and a fire alarm.

“For an added cost, there is the option to incorporate a mezzanine level for additional floor area to utilise as office space or extra storage,” he said.

“These will be very functional workspaces with a great community feel and looking at the renders for the property layout, the communal area adds value to the development, and could come alive at lunchtime being a great spot for a coffee cart to operate.”

The Cube on Queen is close to the Berryfields, Appleby Fields and The Meadows residential subdivisions which are adding around 1,200 new homes to the area.

Nearby, there will be restaurants, cafes, a school, a cinema, lifestyle village and a proposed day-care centre will be adjacent to The Cube development.

The site is 1km to Richmond’s main street and Richmond Mall, 9km to Nelson Airport, 14km to Port Nelson and 15km from the Nelson CBD.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



EMA: Fair Pay Agreements Not The Future Of The Workplace

Inflexible, compulsory national awards are not the future of the workplace for employers or for employees says the Employers and Manufacturers Association. "The fact the Government is pursuing these agreements in the face of contrary advice from officials within MBIE highlights they are a step back ... More>>

ALSO:



TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 