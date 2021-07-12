Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nitro Announces Completion Of PDFpen Acquisition

Monday, 12 July 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: Nitro Software

Nitro, a global document productivity company driving digital transformation in organisations around the world, is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of PDFpen, a market-leading suite of PDF productivity applications for Mac, iPad® and iPhone®.

On 28 June 2021, Nitro announced the acquisition of the PDFpen technology from US- based Smile, Inc. for USD $6 million in cash. The transaction was subject to customary closing conditions, which have now been satisfied.

The acquisition, Nitro’s first since its successful IPO in December 2019, extends native PDF productivity to Mac, iPad and iPhone users, enabling Nitro to serve all knowledge workers across businesses globally. PDFpen provides comprehensive document viewing, reviewing and collaboration experiences combined with powerful editing tools, which enable users to sign PDFs, fill forms, search and redact sensitive information, export to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and much more.

Nitro Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Chandler said: “The completion of the PDFpen acquisition marks a significant strategic milestone for Nitro and represents a major advance in Nitro’s mission to make document productivity easy, powerful and available to all.”

Following the acquisition, Nitro retains significant cash reserves, providing the company with the flexibility to pursue other targeted, value-enhancing acquisitions.

