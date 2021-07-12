Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Contact Converts NZD$305m To Sustainability Linked Loans

Monday, 12 July 2021, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Contact Energy

Contact Energy (Contact) now has New Zealand’s largest group of Sustainability Linked Loans (SLLs) after converting its remaining NZD$305m of bank facilities to SLLs.

This conversion takes its current ANZ ($65m), BNZ ($50m), CBA ($60m), CCB ($60m) and Mizuho ($70m) facilities and converts them to an SLL with each bank. These will be governed by the same framework as Contact’s existing SLLs with Westpac ($50m) and MUFG ($75m). Contact’s total SLLs now amount to NZD$430m, which is the largest in New Zealand.

A form of sustainable finance, SLLs are growing in popularity in New Zealand and globally. All of Contact’s SLLs are tied to its performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) domains as measured by the independent rating agency RobecoSAM. Contact will receive lower funding costs across its bank facilities, provided it meets the predetermined ESG targets. If Contact does not achieve the targets, and ESG performance falls below a predetermined threshold, the loans will be charged at higher interest rates.

“We have a deep commitment to achieving our ESG targets as Contact Energy leads the way in New Zealand’s decarbonisation” said Will Thomson, Contact Energy’s Corporate Treasurer.

“We would like to thank the banking group for their support in converting all of our loans into a sustainability linked format. We know stakeholders are increasingly interested in companies who are committed to sustainable practices. These loans form part of our Green Borrowing Programme and the conversion to SLLs further demonstrate our dedication to leading sustainable finance in New Zealand.”

Contact’s sustainable finance initiatives reflect and align the company’s capital with its sustainability ambitions, such as its verified science-based target of committing to having 95% renewable generation by 2025. This is the type of decisive action its stakeholders want to see, as Contact works hard to take care of the environment and communities while also delivering great value.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Contact Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



EMA: Fair Pay Agreements Not The Future Of The Workplace

Inflexible, compulsory national awards are not the future of the workplace for employers or for employees says the Employers and Manufacturers Association. "The fact the Government is pursuing these agreements in the face of contrary advice from officials within MBIE highlights they are a step back ... More>>

ALSO:



TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 