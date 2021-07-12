Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

An Analysis Of Recently Caught Phishing Kits – Research From NortonLifeLock

Monday, 12 July 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: NortonLifeLock

Phishing is big business. The industry includes a variety of criminal players doing specialised work to steal and sell your information. Our research shows why phishing campaigns are so pervasive, how phishers are using phishing kits, and how valid HTTPS certificates are used to dupe people around the world.

We analysed more than 1,500 unique URLs used to host phishing kits that formed part of our analysis. We found that 85% of phishing websites used a certificate. A valid certificate is visible to end users using a padlock in the browser bar, typically green. This padlock indicates that the traffic to and from the website is encrypted, but it provides a false sense of security to end users. It only means that the connection is secure—it does not indicate whether the site itself is secure.

Simply put, a green padlock only ensures that no one else can spy on and steal the data you enter, but it can still be stolen if the site is malicious.

What phishing kits are 

A phishing kit is the web component to a phishing attack. Some phishing kits are closely held by their creators, while others are offered as part of the cybercrime-as-a-service economy.

The term cybercrime-as-a-service refers to an organized business model in the cybercriminal ecosystem to provide products and services to anyone willing to purchase them. Here the threat actors often provide access to already hacked web servers, or a list of recipient emails the buyer can use as part of the phishing attack.

Phishing kits are easy to use, and they allow anyone with minimal technical skills to become successful phishers. Before involving any victims, the phisher creates a website with a look and feel of the legitimate website they are trying to spoof, making it difficult for an average user to distinguish between the real site and the fake one. The easiest way to achieve this is by using a phishing kit.

After configuring and uploading the phishing kit to a web server either compromised or owned by the phisher, a phishing email is sent to victims, leveraging social engineering to lure the user to click on a link to the spoofed website.

If the victim is fooled, they visit the website and enter sensitive information such as account credentials or other personal identifiable information. The phishing website transmits the information back to the phisher, typically via email. However, some phishing kits exist where the information is transmitted via messaging services like Telegram, or simply stored in a text file on the server.

The phisher is now in possession of the victim’s information and will attempt to use it for monetary gain, either directly by using the credentials on legitimate websites and identity theft, or by selling it on marketplaces.

For more information about phishing kits, visit https://www.nortonlifelock.com/blogs/norton-labs/phishing-kits

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NortonLifeLock on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



EMA: Fair Pay Agreements Not The Future Of The Workplace

Inflexible, compulsory national awards are not the future of the workplace for employers or for employees says the Employers and Manufacturers Association. "The fact the Government is pursuing these agreements in the face of contrary advice from officials within MBIE highlights they are a step back ... More>>

ALSO:



TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 