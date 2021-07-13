Maritime Union Of New Zealand Responds To Mandatory Vaccination Order For Port Workers

The Maritime Union says it is supporting the Government move to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for port workers.

Maritime Union National Secretary Craig Harrison says the need to protect port workers and the community is the main concern for the Union.

He says it will be necessary to work through issues for workers who for whatever reason choose not to get vaccinated.

“We will work with employers to try and ensure unvaccinated workers don’t have their job put in jeopardy, and are found alternative duties if possible.”

He says up to now, protocols and the use of the PPE (personal protective equipment) by port workers have had a good outcome, but with new variants of COVID-19 causing problems overseas, any extra precautions were welcome.

Mr Harrison says that complaints from Opposition politicians about the rate of vaccine uptake of port workers need to be examined.

He says the situation has come about because of the often chaotic nature of work for many casual workers in ports, which was a result of the policies of previous Governments.

“After a generation of deregulation on the waterfront, you have large numbers of insecure workers with irregular work patterns, and it is difficult to keep track of things in this environment.”

© Scoop Media

