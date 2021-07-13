Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enable Bringing Hyperfibre To Christchurch’s CBD – And With It A Broadband Future 300 Times Faster Than Fixed Wireless

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: Enable

Christchurch City owned and operated fibre broadband provider, Enable, is bringing the future to Christchurch with the launch of Hyperfibre from early August 2021.

This next generation of fibre technology is being made available across Christchurch’s Central Business District to support the ongoing growth of the city and is the first stage in Enable’s rollout across the community.

“Christchurch has a fantastic central city designed to reflect the way people want to work and live today, and in the future. Hyperfibre – with some of the fastest broadband speeds available anywhere in the world – will be another ingredient that makes our city a great place to live,” says Enable CEO, Steve Fuller.

Fibre broadband is already the fastest, highest performing and most reliable broadband in the market. It is already essential for most of the Christchurch community who want to be able to rely on their broadband connection. Hyperfibre is set to be the essential broadband service of the future – particularly with its astronomical symmetrical (download and upload) speeds of up to eight gigabits per second (8Gbps).

“For our community having access to truly world-class fibre connectivity – in terms of speed, performance, and reliability – is a huge enabler of how we live now and will play an even bigger role in our future,” says Enable CEO, Steve Fuller.

“Enable is investing in this future now. Hyperfibre will meet the growing needs for greater upload speeds – which are critically important in areas like telehealth, remote working and distance learning, not to mention for technology and digital businesses looking to reach global markets.”

“It’s going to be exciting to see what the likes of these businesses, avid gamers and school students, our leaders of tomorrow, can do with Hyperfibre.”

Hyperfibre delivers download speeds more than forty times faster than the average broadband speed enjoyed in New Zealand today[1] and 300 times faster than the average speed provided by the likes of fixed wireless broadband[2].

“From early August businesses, residences and even schools inside the four avenues of Moorhouse, Fitzgerald, Bealey and Deans can be the first locals to explore the possibilities of up to 8Gbps fibre broadband,” added Mr Fuller.

Enable is launching a range of Hyperfibre products – including 2Gbps, 4Gbps and 8Gbps, all with the symmetrical download and upload speeds. At launch, Enable is offering a promotional wholesale price to internet providers of $75 per month for 2Gbps, 4Gbps and 8Gbps Hyperfibre products suitable for homes and most businesses. This introductory price will apply for 24 months from launch.

The new service will be made available to the rest of our community over the next 18 to 24 months as the new technology is rolled out.

Enable is looking for expressions of interest from anyone within the central city who has the vision to make the most of Hyperfibre and is hoping to have the first few customers connected and enjoying the service in August. Those interested should visit www.enable.net.nz/hyperfibre to find out more.

 

[1] Ookla Global Broadband Index – average speed in New Zealand as May 2021 is 164Mbps.

2 Measuring Broadband New Zealand Autumn Report – average fixed wireless speed is 25.2Mbps.

