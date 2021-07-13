Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Market Refusing To Cool, Price Caps Need Revisiting

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

“Price growth might be slowing in some places, but overall real estate is still incredibly strong for the middle of winter,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Derryn Mayne

Her comments follow REINZ releasing its Monthly Property Report for June which showed New Zealand’s real estate market continues to perform beyond expectations.

June saw median house prices across New Zealand increase by 28.7% to $820,000 in 12 months, and still climbing - up by 0.3% on May nationwide.

With REINZ headlining: ‘House prices continue to rise across the country, defying expectations’, five out of 16 regions reached record median prices, including Auckland up 25.0% to $1,150,000.

Nationwide, the number of residential properties sold was the highest for a June month in five years. At the same time, the median number of days to sell decreased from 46 to 31 when compared to June 2020 - the lowest for a June month since 2016.

REINZ’s latest statistics also reported a dire shortage of houses available for sale – in fact the second lowest level of inventory ever.

The Century 21 leader say low listings remain the biggest problem for agents and buyers alike. However, potential sellers need to seriously consider getting onto the market sooner rather than later.

“With strong buyer demand, strong sales prices, and few competing listings, this winter could prove stronger than next summer, particularly if interest rates start going up,” says Ms Mayne.

She says real estate agents have reported a bounce – four months after Government and Reserve Bank policies started to take effect to try to cool the housing market.

July’s REINZ & Tony Alexander Real Estate Survey was recently released. It revealed a net 53% of agents continue to feel that prices are rising in their area, compared to 32% last month. At the same time, a gross 60% feel that FOMO (fear of missing out) remains a factor for buyers – up from 51%.

Ms Mayne says it’s increasingly clear that Treasury’s forecast back in May of house price growth falling to 0.9% by June 2022 looks unlikely.

“Given the unrelenting strength of REINZ’s numbers, it’s now time for the Government to revisit its price caps to enable more first-home buyers access to First Home Grants and Loans. Yes, they were lifted slightly on 1 April, but they’re still woefully inadequate, killing the Kiwi homeownership dream for thousands.

She says with Auckland’s latest record median price at $1,150,000, its new caps of $625,000 for existing homes and $700,000 for new builds are a joke. She believes Housing Minister Megan Woods now needs to take an urgent proposal to Cabinet to revise the price caps nationwide.

“For as long as servicing a mortgage remains cheaper than paying rent, REINZ’s monthly sales statistics will continue to show a very strong market. The Government now needs to accept this reality and lift the price caps accordingly.

“Let’s allow more first-homes buyers into the market, enabling them to get record low interest rates while they last,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 