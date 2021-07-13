Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools And Spa Named Among Country’s Top Tourism Operators

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: Hanmer Springs

The team behind Hurunui’s alpine thermal pool complex have gained national recognition for their determination to keep trading in order to support the region amidst the pandemic.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa has today been announced as a finalist in the 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards 2021. The awards celebrate those who “demonstrate commitment towards their people, community and place through their actions”.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Graeme Abbot says the announcement marks a real win after the events of the past 18 months.

“We operated at a loss for some time due to the Level 2 restriction on numbers but we knew remaining closed would negatively impact other businesses in the region. It wasn’t easy but it was worth it and to be recognised and celebrated for our efforts means a great deal.”

Graeme says the support received by New Zealanders across the country has been exceptional, evident by the record 93,453 people who visited in January.

“Like many in the industry, we’ve encountered a great number of challenges because of COVID-19 but we have been able to not only survive but thrive which benefits the businesses in our community.”

Award organisers say the entries were of an exceptionally high standard and “reflected the enormous contribution that tourism businesses make to communities in which they operate”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hanmer Springs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 