Evolving Nz Dairy Industry Sparks Changes To Dairy Trainee Category

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 9:21 am
Press Release: NZ Dairy Industry Awards

The New Zealand dairy industry is constantly evolving and with this in mind, exciting changes to the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards programme have been announced.

The age range for the Dairy Trainee category is now 18 years to 30 years with a maximum of three years’ experience from the age of 18, and the online entry form has been simplified.

Additional conditions for visa entrants have been removed with no minimum length of time in New Zealand required.

The modifications to the Dairy Trainee age range recognises that traditional pathways into the dairy industry have altered.

“According to PrimaryITO, the average age of a dairy trainee in now 32 years and we are seeing many career changers joining the ranks,” says NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon.

“These changes acknowledge the Awards Programme as a learning platform which recognises trainees’ achievements, drives personal development, allows them to grow industry networks, and use the programme to develop skills along the way.”

NZDIA Executive Dairy Trainee Member Raewyn Hills says there was a strong desire to enhance the judging to be more educational, fun and engaging.

“We have revamped the process and the preliminary round will have a Skills Day with a practical focus which will appeal to all,” she says.

“We will also give on-the-spot feedback and training on how to complete the practical tasks on the day meaning entrants will come away having learnt something rather than just judged.”

The new format will also allow more trainees to go through the programme in less time, which means less pressure on volunteer regional teams and judges.

The preliminary round of practical judging will produce six Dairy Trainee finalists from each region, who will progress to a face-to-face interview round, which will also include a large verbal practical element to assess general farming knowledge.

“This is invaluable experience for the trainees and develops their communication and interview skills,” explains Raewyn.

Regional winners will continue to the National programme which includes a study tour, practical testing, and the National Awards dinner.

“There is a real buzz about the changes,” says Raewyn. “We feel they will reinvigorate an already fun experience and our regional teams and judges are excited to get the 2022 programme underway.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Registrations of Interest for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards can be made via www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz with entries opening on October 1st 2021.

 

