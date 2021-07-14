Driveline Simplify Car Leasing For NZ Businesses

Driveline, a company offering car leasing and financing throughout New Zealand, are simplifying car leasing and fleet management for New Zealand businesses.

Located in most major centres across the country, Driveline works closely with businesses to reduce the total cost of running a vehicle fleet.

“No two businesses are the same”, explains Driveline CEO, Lance Manins. “Our team takes the time to understand the specific needs of your business and put together a fleet plan tailored to your requirements”.

Driveline is uniquely independent and is not linked to anyone vehicle brand or financing product. This allows Driveline to offer honest, impartial advice to their customers, a quality which has resulted in more than 60% of Driveline’s business customers being repeat customers.

“We aim to remove the stress and complexity from finding a vehicle solution for your business”, explains Manins. “A lot of car lease companies have strong ties to a brand or financing product. We never push our customers towards a solution that we don’t believe in and will always offer an unbiased recommendation.”

Manins believes that this approach is what has led to Driveline’s success over the past two decades.

“Many of our clients have been with us for many years and it is these long-term relationships that can only be achieved through a high level of trust and transparency”.

In many cases, business owners are unaware of what the best vehicle financing options are for their organisation and situation. In these instances, the Driveline team will walk customers through each of their options and offer their recommendations.

“Our goal is to make the experience as seamless as possible”.

Driveline works with a diverse range of business offering everything from European cars, utes and EVs, through to large trucks, diggers and plant equipment.

© Scoop Media

