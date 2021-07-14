International Migration: May 2021 – Infoshare Tables

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

The comparisons between the May 2021 and 2020 months and years use the latest provisional estimates for each period.

The provisional estimates have 95 percent confidence intervals (±) beside them – the wider the interval, the greater the uncertainty about the estimate. However, these intervals reflect the model uncertainty, not the extent of future revisions to provisional data.

Provisional migration estimates are revised each month until they are finalised after 16 months. Migration data transformation has more information about the migration estimates, including the 12/16-month rule.

Annual

Year ended May 2021 (compared with year ended May 2020) provisional estimates were:

migrant arrivals – 42,600 (± 600), down 75 percent

migrant departures – 36,800 (± 400), down 55 percent

annual net migration gain – 5,700 (± 600), down from 87,500 (± 20).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

