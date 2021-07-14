Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trans-Tasman Travel Up In May

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The total number of people crossing New Zealand’s border continued to pick up in May 2021 with the opening of two-way quarantine-free travel with Australia, Stats NZ said today.

“Trans-Tasman travel made up more than 90 percent of all border crossings in May 2021,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

There were 189,500 total border crossings in May 2021, made up of 91,300 arrivals and 98,200 departures.

“This was more than double the total border crossings in April 2021 but still well down on May 2019 which had almost 1 million.”

