Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities With Adra By Trintech

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 4:05 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced a new automated multi-way transaction matching feature in its Adra Suite to help mid-market organizations save time and reduce risk in the transaction matching process. With this new automated multi-way matching feature, customers can set up match scenarios and deploy intelligent rules to automatically review one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many matches.

"As companies continue to grow, expand and adapt, specifically companies in the eCommerce and restaurant industries, they begin to realize that a manual multi-way matching process cannot effectively scale to handle reconciling new sources and higher volumes of data," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "With our robust matching engine that is not typically found in a solution designed and priced for the mid-market, matching can happen daily, so transactions don't accumulate at month-end when you need time for higher-value tasks like analysis and reporting."

With Adra, matching transactions with bank statements, credit card statements, point of sale, merchant, 3rd party delivery services, and other external sources happen in a fraction of the time that manual spreadsheet or paper-based processes take, allowing F&A teams more time to spend on unmatched transaction exceptions - improving the accuracy and reliability of your close.

"The time savings isn't just during the close process, we also see it from a day-to-day perspective," said Shelly Traylor, Sr. Treasury Analyst at Torchy's Tacos. "We are no longer spending time manually matching accounts because we now let Adra do the matching automatically so we can spend our valuable time focused on the exceptions."

Just some of the benefits finance & accounting departments will gain include:

  • Focus only on exceptions to start your day
  • Utilize automated multi-way matching (3-way, 4-way, etc.) that scales with business growth
  • Save time by continuously processing transactions so they don't pile up
  • Effortlessly import new data types and sources
  • Record all activities in an audit-ready format
  • Illuminate potential mismatches and generate exception reports that mitigate risk

For more information on how Adra by Trintech can save you time and reduce risk in your transaction matching process, click here.

