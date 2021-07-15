Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Me Brings Back Their Kindness Store For Little Kiwis In Need

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 7:20 am
Press Release: Trade Me Limited

Trade Me has reopened their Kindness Store in partnership with KidsCan to support thousands of Kiwi kids in need this winter.

The Kindness Store is an online store on Trade Me where Kiwis can give a little bit of kindness to fellow Kiwis in need.

Trade Me spokesperson, Sarah O’Leary said winter is a tough time of year for thousands of Kiwi kids as temperatures drop below zero in many parts of the country. “We’re proud to be working alongside KidsCan this winter, helping them make the lives of our youngest Kiwis warmer and happier with new fleece-lined raincoats, warm shoes and nourishing lunches.”

KidsCan CEO, Julie Chapman said they were thrilled to be joining forces with an iconic Kiwi company who is for New Zealand. “We rely on public funding and we simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of community-minded Kiwi companies like Trade Me.”

Ms O’Leary said the Kindness Store is all about making it really easy for Trade Me members to use their platform for good. “All you have to do is jump onto the Kindness Store, pick an item, pay for it, and you’re done. We take care of everything else, and make sure every item is delivered to KidsCan.

“We want Kiwis to see Trade Me not just as the place to buy and sell, but the place where they can, if they’re able to, give a bit of kindness to those who need it.

“Just like in previous iterations, we’ll be topping up what our members raise. This time we’ll be giving $20,000 to KidsCan.”

Previous iterations of Trade Me’s Kindness Store have provided over $150,000 worth of items for deserving Kiwi charities, including Women’s Refuge, St John’s, Foster Hope, and Age Concern to name a few.

Ms O’Leary said the success of their Kindness Store last Christmas and during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown proved that New Zealanders are a generous bunch and love the opportunity to help people in need.

If you’re able to give some kindness to Kiwi kids this winter, visit the Trade Me Kindness Store.

