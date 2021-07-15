Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Fashion Week 2021: Elusive Lingerie Debut Show – Magical Opulence

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: Elusive Lingerie

In celebrating the 20th anniversary of New Zealand Fashion Week, Elusive Lingerie is proud to be part of this year’s NZFW21 showcase, revealing an exclusive collection for the first time.

The debut show features a collection to lift the spirits – it’s all about feeling feminine and fabulous. For many, lingerie is only for ‘special’ occasions, tucked away in the back of a drawer, and not invested in on a regular basis.

“At Elusive, we think lingerie should be treated like any other fashion item, especially considering you wear it every day,” says Elusive Lingerie founder Lucy Taylor.

Taylor searched the globe for comfortable undergarments that are as sophisticated as her outerwear. Believing that women should have the best of both worlds, Taylor hand-picked her Elusive Lingerie collection to offer a range that not only delivers comfort and support but is confidence inspiring and striking enough for any occasion.

"Our debut show will have plenty of sparkle on the runway,” she says. “This beautiful radiance resonates with our current fashion audience and I’m looking forward to sharing the experience with the global market – I want all women who wear Elusive Lingerie to feel exclusive and unique."

Lingerie – tastes and trends are changing

Just as it is with ready-to-wear fashion, there are shifting trends within the lingerie market. “Lingerie is a reflection of who you are – or who you want to be. Contemporary women are looking for lingerie basics that aren’t boring,” says Taylor.

Bodysuits have become a staple in many lingerie wardrobes and for good reason – with one piece, you can achieve a variety of different looks. “While this category has been growing steadily for the past few years, we are starting to see some especially luxe pieces in the market,” says Taylor.

At Elusive Lingerie, styles have the look of traditional corsetry design, “which adds a bit of sass, while doing the job,” Taylor says. Elusive lingerie is European made, and the range has standout qualities, from technical design and construction, to style and how it makes women feel. And all without underestimating the importance of quality and sustainable materials – lace, silk, stretch mesh and cotton.

“We always encourage women to explore and try new products and categories,” says Taylor. “Whether you wear a specific style of lingerie on a regular basis or you’re on the hunt for the next best piece to fill your negligee collection, keep your eye on the hottest trends.”

Join in the magical opulence for NZFW21

For NZFW21, Elusive Lingerie is collaborating with director Patric Seng, Founder of Auckland agency Bintang Models & Management.

"I am excited to be working with Lucy Taylor this year at NZ Fashion Week,” says Patric Seng. “Elusive Lingerie is showcasing a beautiful and glamorous collection on the runway, reflecting comfort and confidence.”

‘ELUSIVE LINGERIE DEBUT SHOW – MAGICAL OPULENCE’ is at Auckland Town Hall on Tuesday, 24 August at 2.30pm. Taylor and her team welcome fashion buyers and fashion lovers to the show, with great support from sponsors and partners, First Global Logistics, NZ Digital, JDI Queenstown and Faceme Makeup.

Elusive Lingerie is sure to be that opulent newcomer at NZFW 2021. Come and share in the magic, this is a lingerie show you will not want to miss!

