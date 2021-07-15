First Ever NFT Exhibition In Australia Organized By Local NFT Marketplace - NFT STARS

The Australian NFT marketplace NFT STARS made its debut on the NFT stage in early July 2021 and is rapidly conquering the market with its celebrity auctions, having already sold artwork for a handsomely high sum of 229 ETH. Now, the marketplace aims to close the gap between traditional and digital art and is organizing the first-ever NFT art exhibition and conference in Australia - SIDUS. The event will be held in Melbourne on 7th-13th August at the contemporary gallery SpACE @ Collins.

NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that was launched in July 2021. The new platform set the bar high with a series of successful celebrity drops from the very beginning. NFT STARS debuted with the auction of the 'Exploration'. The drop was followed by the auction of the artwork 'Singularity' by an anonymous artist. 'Singularity' was sold for 229 ETH. NFT STARS presents many new artists who have already made a name for themselves in the traditional art industry.

NFT STARS is pursuing the ambitious goal of shifting the market focus from NFT speculation to art appreciation and introducing more people to the unique world of NFT. To appeal to an audience that knows nothing about digital art or blockchain, NFT STARS is going offline and organizing the first NFT art exhibition and conference in Australia, SIDUS. The event will become a point of entry through which the general public can take their first steps into the world of NFT and discover new facets of digital art.

SIDUS will be held in Melbourne at a contemporary gallery SpACE @ Collins on 7th-13th August. The exhibition will present a diverse range of artists, most of which are featured on the NFT STARS marketplace. The agenda also includes an educational program. Every day of the exhibition, there will be an educational corner where visitors can learn the basics about non-fungible tokens and artists can mint their own NFT under the guidance of the NFT STARS team.

On the weekends, SIDUS will turn into a conference and host lectures and workshops. The NFT STARS hasn't disclosed the list of speakers yet but the team promises an unforgettable and insightful experience.

Except for the opening ceremony, the event will be completely free. Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase any of the presented artwork. However, only crypto payments are accepted, so the NFT STARS team will be there to help buyers set up a crypto wallet in case they don't have one.

"We believe the future of art is digital. Technology is coming to every sphere of our lives and it's natural for artists to portray the world we live in using the tools of our time. We want to break the stereotype that NFT art is only for crypto lovers. SIDUS 2021 is an entry point, perhaps the first touchpoint for many people concerning this new digital art form" - Dan Khomenko, CEO of NFT STARS.

© Scoop Media

