Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First Ever NFT Exhibition In Australia Organized By Local NFT Marketplace - NFT STARS

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Australian NFT marketplace NFT STARS made its debut on the NFT stage in early July 2021 and is rapidly conquering the market with its celebrity auctions, having already sold artwork for a handsomely high sum of 229 ETH. Now, the marketplace aims to close the gap between traditional and digital art and is organizing the first-ever NFT art exhibition and conference in Australia - SIDUS. The event will be held in Melbourne on 7th-13th August at the contemporary gallery SpACE @ Collins.

NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that was launched in July 2021. The new platform set the bar high with a series of successful celebrity drops from the very beginning. NFT STARS debuted with the auction of the 'Exploration'. The drop was followed by the auction of the artwork 'Singularity' by an anonymous artist. 'Singularity' was sold for 229 ETH. NFT STARS presents many new artists who have already made a name for themselves in the traditional art industry.

NFT STARS is pursuing the ambitious goal of shifting the market focus from NFT speculation to art appreciation and introducing more people to the unique world of NFT. To appeal to an audience that knows nothing about digital art or blockchain, NFT STARS is going offline and organizing the first NFT art exhibition and conference in Australia, SIDUS. The event will become a point of entry through which the general public can take their first steps into the world of NFT and discover new facets of digital art.

SIDUS will be held in Melbourne at a contemporary gallery SpACE @ Collins on 7th-13th August. The exhibition will present a diverse range of artists, most of which are featured on the NFT STARS marketplace. The agenda also includes an educational program. Every day of the exhibition, there will be an educational corner where visitors can learn the basics about non-fungible tokens and artists can mint their own NFT under the guidance of the NFT STARS team.

On the weekends, SIDUS will turn into a conference and host lectures and workshops. The NFT STARS hasn't disclosed the list of speakers yet but the team promises an unforgettable and insightful experience.

Except for the opening ceremony, the event will be completely free. Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase any of the presented artwork. However, only crypto payments are accepted, so the NFT STARS team will be there to help buyers set up a crypto wallet in case they don't have one.

"We believe the future of art is digital. Technology is coming to every sphere of our lives and it's natural for artists to portray the world we live in using the tools of our time. We want to break the stereotype that NFT art is only for crypto lovers. SIDUS 2021 is an entry point, perhaps the first touchpoint for many people concerning this new digital art form" - Dan Khomenko, CEO of NFT STARS.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 