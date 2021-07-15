Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Adlai Nortye Raises $100 Million In Series D Financing, Co-led By SDIC Fund Management And Tigermed

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 4:05 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Adlai Nortye"), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology drugs, today announced the completion of $100 million Series D financing round. Co-led by SDIC Fund Management and Tigermed, this round of financing is participated by Legend Star, Wuxi Biologicals Healthcare Ventures, Triwise Capital, Qingdao Mukui, Guolian Industrial Investment, Tian Ge Interactive, etc. Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate the development of ongoing clinical and preclinical programs, expand drug portfolio through in-house R&D capability, in-licensing, mergers and acquisitions and other strategic collaborations.

"We intend to develop differentiated and innovative oncology drugs globally to address the unmet medical needs and aspire to transform the deadly cancer into a chronic and eventually a curable disease," said Carsten Lu, President and CEO of Adlai Nortye. "This round of financing represents an important milestone for Adlai Nortye, and we are honored to continue gaining support from our prestigious new and existing investors as Adlai Nortye has demonstrated a proven track record of delivering what we promised to the market and investors in the previous rounds. We are well-positioned to advance the development of our robust therapeutics pipeline and looking forward to bringing in more and more innovative treatments benefiting patients globally."

"We have strong conviction in innovation and paying close attention to what is trending in the biopharmaceutical industry," said Dazhong Lv, Managing Director of SDIC Fund Managemengt. "Adlai Nortye's strategic vision in global market, dedication to innovation in research and strong execution capability are what have been attracting us. We are pleased to have the opportunity to lead Adlai Nortye's D round and look forward to the development of multiple first-in-class drugs from the company's innovative pipeline globally and in China."

Yan Leng, partner of Legend Star added, "Adlai Nortye is quickly emerging as a leader in the field of oncology and we are delighted to have invested in Adlai Nortye and provided support for the R&D of the company's promising pipeline. Combining innovative research and advanced clinical assets with proven management experience, Adlai Nortye has built an exciting portfolio filled with opportunities. We are excited to join such an experienced and proven management team, outstanding group of investors and top-tier pharmaceutical partners to advance the company's pipeline products."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 