Air New Zealand Adjusts Schedule As A Result Of Victoria Travel Pause

Air New Zealand continues to adjust its trans-Tasman schedule as a result of the pause to quarantine-free travel from Victoria announced by the New Zealand Government effective from 1:59am Friday 16 July.

Air New Zealand will operate NZ250 MEL-WLG and NZ126 MEL-AKL tonight as planned and subsequent Air New Zealand passenger flights from Melbourne to New Zealand will be cancelled for the next four days. A reduced number of passenger flights will continue to operate to Melbourne, ensuring customers currently visiting New Zealand from Victoria can return home. Cargo services will continue to operate between New Zealand and Victoria.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says impacted customers who have booked directly with Air New Zealand are able to change their booking online with no change fee or place their ticket into credit.

"We appreciate this is a really uncertain time for people, so we’ve enabled online flexibility for customers travelling to New Zealand from Victoria.

“The Travel Alerts page on our website is being regularly updated as new information becomes available. We strongly advise customers to check this page before they book to make sure they meet the entry requirements for their destination.

“Our contact centre is currently fielding a large number of calls and customers are encouraged to hold off calling and instead use our online rebooking tool. Customers can go online to change their flight to a new date or hold the fare in credit to use at a later date.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as our teams work to help impacted customers."

If customers have booked through a travel agent or third party online agent, they will need to contact them directly to rebook or place their ticket into credit.

