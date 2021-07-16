Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commercial Radio Audience Highest Ever With 3.5 MillionNew Zealanders Tuning In Every Week - Total NZ Survey 2 2021

Friday, 16 July 2021, 5:39 am
Press Release: GfK Radio

The New Zealand Commercial Radio Industry released the S2 2021 GfK Radio Audience Data into the market today, showing New Zealand radio audiences at an all time high. More than 3.7 million New Zealanders were listening to radio every week and over 3.5 million of those listen to commercial radio stations.

"The radio industry continues to maintain a strong role in our local media mix – it’s more critical than ever for our stories to be told, and to be told by the very best broadcasters in Aotearoa. Commercial radio will continue to contribute the most engaging content for all New Zealanders, including for our audiences and commercial partners.

From news and sport to music and entertainment, radio is becoming more accessible across more devices than ever before.” said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

MediaWorks CEO & RBA Chair Cam Wallace says it's fantastic to see radio listening remain resilient as New Zealand, and the radio industry continues to move through COVID-19.

"With borders still largely closed, localisation has never been more important. This survey clearly demonstrates the hunger Kiwis have for engaging and entertaining radio content, as well as the effectiveness of radio to drive results for advertisers."

The full Commercial Total New Zealand and market by market data reports including demographic and daypart information can be found by clicking here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GfK Radio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 