Restaurant Association Welcomes Announcement To Extend Essential Skills Visas

Today’s announcement to extend some essential skills visas for a further two years is welcome news for the hospitality sector, says Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois.

“After months of advocacy, and recent collective action on this issue, today’s decision will provide relief to many hospitality operators, who have battled 18 months of uncertainty.”

The announcement comes in the midst of the Restaurant Association’s Reset Campaign – two month collective action from the hospitality industry following the Government’s immigration reset announcement.

A nationwide, ‘lights out’ movement took place on Tuesday 6th July, and saw thousands of hospitality employers, workers and patrons pause service and turn off lights for two minutes to raise awareness of the skills shortage impacting business operations across the country.

“We’re pleased the Government has listened to our concerns and acknowledged the pressures felt by businesses across the country, while COVID border restrictions remain in place.

“We have said from the outset, modernising the training and employment pathways within our sector is critically overdue. The extension will give many of our businesses some breathing space, while we build our future workforce.”

“We look forward to meeting with Ministers in the coming weeks to further discussions about the future of hospitality in Aotearoa.”

