Weather Causing Significant Flight Disruption Across Air New Zealand Domestic Network

Wind, rain and fog across New Zealand is causing significant disruption to regional turbo-prop services across the Air New Zealand network this school holiday weekend.

Wellington, New Plymouth and Nelson are currently the worst affected ports, while Auckland, Whangarei, Kerikeri, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Gisborne and Timaru are also impacted by weather conditions – with flow on impact across the wider domestic network.

Multiple regional turbo-prop services have been cancelled or significantly delayed this morning and this disruption is likely to impact the schedule for much of the day and into Sunday. Disrupted customers are being offered road transportation options where possible, and the airline is adding additional services to its schedule tomorrow to reaccommodate customers.

Jet services are currently operating largely as normal with some delays into and out of Auckland.

Customers booked to travel domestically today are advised to keep an eye on the Air New Zealand arrivals and departures page for up the most up to date flight information.

Customers who no longer need to travel automatically have the option to transfer to another flight within 72 hours or hold their fare value in credit for up to 12 months toward future travel. This can be done online through the self-service booking tool, without the need to call the airline’s contact centre.

The contact centre and online customer care teams are currently experiencing very high demand. Customers are asked to avoid calling unless absolutely necessary. Travellers already at airports are encouraged to speak to a member of the Air New Zealand team.

The airline is grateful to customers for their patience as it works through these weather challenges.

© Scoop Media

