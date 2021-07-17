Battle Of The CBDs In C21 Quarterly Awards

Derryn Mayne – Owner of Century 21 New Zealand

Century 21 New Zealand has announced its 2021 second quarter winners, which saw its central city franchises in both Wellington and Auckland take out some key awards.

Alen Moshi, owner of Century 21 The Moshi Group in Wellington Central, won Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). Mr Moshi also won a Diamond sales award.

For the second quarter running Central Auckland’s Winson He of Century 21 Queen Street Realty won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for Units. Mr He also won a Platinum sales award.

“The Moshi Group in Wellington’s Courtenay Place is a well-established force in the capital city. Well done also to Winson and his team on Queen Street. It’s great to have the Century 21 flag flying above these two important CBDs,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Papakura’s Century 21 Local Realty won Top Office for the Quarter for both GCC and Units, with their sales star Aman Kaushal winning Top Salesperson GCC and a Platinum sales award.

Other Diamond awards went to Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon (Local Realty); and Rupinder Kaur (Century 21 Fairdeal Realty, Manukau).

Gold awards went to Paul Wheeler (Century 21 Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu); Nidhi Chadha (Century 21 Edwards Realty, Botany); Jeh Wasti (The Moshi Group); Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); and Kanwar Dhillon and Anjali Amarasinghe (Local Realty).

Silver Awards went to Katy Luo (The Moshi Group); Ian Nicholas (Gadsby Realty); Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); Ria Leung (Century 21 Aurora Real Estate, Riccarton); Derryn Mayne (Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); and Annette Edwards (Edwards Realty).

Bronze Awards went to Komal Gill and Ishan Sikka (Local Realty); Fenny Ang (Edwards Realty); Julie Harris (Gold Real Estate); Team Chatty & Bani (Fairdeal Realty).

Top Property Management Office for the Quarter Over 250 Managements was won by Botany’s Edwards Realty. Property Management Office for the Quarter Under 250 went to both Papakura’s Local Realty and Te Awamutu’s Gadsby Realty. Rochelle Hall of Manukau’s Fairdeal Realty was Property Manager of the Quarter.

Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Alex Zheng of Edwards Realty. Robert Connors of Edwards Realty received the Quality Service Award, and the Recognition Award went to Ambi Basati of Fairdeal Realty. Sales Assistant of the Quarter was awarded to Komal Gill of Local Realty.

“Despite the Government and Reserve Bank’s best efforts to slow down real estate in the second quarter, Century 21 performed incredibly strongly and achieved some greats sales prices. With winter now also going well, prospective sellers need to seriously consider listing their properties sooner rather than later,” says Derryn Mayne.

