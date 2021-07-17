Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Battle Of The CBDs In C21 Quarterly Awards

Saturday, 17 July 2021, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Century 21 New Zealand

Derryn Mayne – Owner of Century 21 New Zealand

Century 21 New Zealand has announced its 2021 second quarter winners, which saw its central city franchises in both Wellington and Auckland take out some key awards.

Alen Moshi, owner of Century 21 The Moshi Group in Wellington Central, won Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). Mr Moshi also won a Diamond sales award.

For the second quarter running Central Auckland’s Winson He of Century 21 Queen Street Realty won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for Units. Mr He also won a Platinum sales award.

“The Moshi Group in Wellington’s Courtenay Place is a well-established force in the capital city. Well done also to Winson and his team on Queen Street. It’s great to have the Century 21 flag flying above these two important CBDs,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Papakura’s Century 21 Local Realty won Top Office for the Quarter for both GCC and Units, with their sales star Aman Kaushal winning Top Salesperson GCC and a Platinum sales award.

Other Diamond awards went to Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon (Local Realty); and Rupinder Kaur (Century 21 Fairdeal Realty, Manukau).

Gold awards went to Paul Wheeler (Century 21 Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu); Nidhi Chadha (Century 21 Edwards Realty, Botany); Jeh Wasti (The Moshi Group); Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); and Kanwar Dhillon and Anjali Amarasinghe (Local Realty).

Silver Awards went to Katy Luo (The Moshi Group); Ian Nicholas (Gadsby Realty); Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); Ria Leung (Century 21 Aurora Real Estate, Riccarton); Derryn Mayne (Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); and Annette Edwards (Edwards Realty).

Bronze Awards went to Komal Gill and Ishan Sikka (Local Realty); Fenny Ang (Edwards Realty); Julie Harris (Gold Real Estate); Team Chatty & Bani (Fairdeal Realty).

Top Property Management Office for the Quarter Over 250 Managements was won by Botany’s Edwards Realty. Property Management Office for the Quarter Under 250 went to both Papakura’s Local Realty and Te Awamutu’s Gadsby Realty. Rochelle Hall of Manukau’s Fairdeal Realty was Property Manager of the Quarter.

Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Alex Zheng of Edwards Realty. Robert Connors of Edwards Realty received the Quality Service Award, and the Recognition Award went to Ambi Basati of Fairdeal Realty. Sales Assistant of the Quarter was awarded to Komal Gill of Local Realty.

“Despite the Government and Reserve Bank’s best efforts to slow down real estate in the second quarter, Century 21 performed incredibly strongly and achieved some greats sales prices. With winter now also going well, prospective sellers need to seriously consider listing their properties sooner rather than later,” says Derryn Mayne.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 