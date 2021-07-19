Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZUS Council Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

Monday, 19 July 2021, 8:43 am
Press Release: NZUS Council

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said.

"Senator Udall has more than two decades of service in the US Congress and has extensive experience in foreign relations, Native American sovereignty, climate change and conservation. His expertise and experience could not be more relevant in driving the bilateral relationship forward as these are issues that matter in New Zealand," Jordan Small said.

"Senator Udall has a close relationship with President Biden, Senators and Congress which is a huge asset for New Zealand in terms of getting attention to the issues New Zealand cares about with US leaders."

Tom Udall is a two-term US Senator before standing down in 2020. In the Senate he served on the Foreign Relations Committee and has been a strong advocate for Native American tribes and Pueblos in Washington DC and in New Mexico. He has extensive experience on climate change and conservation issues.

Senator Udall has said his proudest achievement, while working in Congress, was working with tribal leaders to advance their priorities and to support New Mexico's 23 tribes. This work included a bipartisan coalition to pass legislation to strengthen the principle of tribal self-governance, provide Native entrepreneurs critical resources, and secure investments in Native-language revitalisation.

Senator Udall was a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal in the US Senate, a climate change policy to establish net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"We look forward to welcoming Senator Udall to New Zealand and working closely with him to advance our shared values and interests," said Mr Small.

