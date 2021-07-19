Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Investors Cheque Out Investment Potential At Provincial Bank Branch Up For Sale

Monday, 19 July 2021, 9:32 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and building housing the Westpac bank branch in the Waikato township of Matamata have been placed on the market for sale.



The premises at 40 Arawa Street in the centre of the town’s business district features a 310-square metre building sitting on 392 square metres of freehold land.

Westpac is one of New Zealand’s ‘big five’ retail banks, which combined, hold some 90 percent of loans and mortgages in New Zealand. The Westpac branch in Matamata operates in all sectors of retail banking - including personal, business, and agri’ business, and has been operating from the Arawa Street premises for nine years.

Nearby notable commercial tenancies around Arawa Street include the Matamata branches of livestock and farm services firm Farm Source, building materials retailer Mitre 10, Countdown supermarket, multiple stand-alone food and beverage outlets, along with the town’s civic administration centre and library.

Westpac is currently on a lease at its Matamata branch running through to 2024 with a further four-year right of renewal – generating rental income of $59,325 plus GST and operating expenses. The next rental review date for the property is in 2024.

The rectangular shaped freehold property and building at 40 Arawa Street in Matamata is now being marketed for sale by auction on August 10 through Bayleys Waikato. Salesperson Josh Smith said the property had a seismic rating of more than 67 percent of new build standards, and enjoyed a prominent position in Matamata’s town centre – sustained by ample free customer parking spaces immediately outside.

Smith said the internal layout of the Arawa Street building was typical of a retail banking environment - comprising a large open-plan area with office cubicles around the periphery, meeting rooms, and staff amenities situated behind private doors. The building also had rear access for staff, along with parking for three vehicles, from a private service lane running behind the row of terraced shops in which the premises was located.

“Banking premises, as is evident with Westpac in Matamata, are maintained at high levels in keeping with their professional status. The current owner of 40 Arawa Street has very much taken a ‘hands-on’ interest in ensuring the building is an easy-care investment - by always overseeing any facilities management issues as and when they arose,” he said.

“For example, the premises has been recently re-roofed with high-grade steel, in addition to its street frontage being kept at a high standard. As a result, the building has always delivered good rental yields from an appreciative tenant.”

As a rural services township with a population of some 7,806 residents according the 2018 census, Matamata comes under the jurisdiction of the Matamata Piako District Council. The town’s businesses derive much of their income from the dairying, equine and cropping sectors of primary industry, along with tourism linked to the Lord of the Rings Hobbiton attraction on the outskirts of town.

“Recent sales of vacant premises along Arawa Street have reflected strong demand for retail space in this part of central Matamata,” Smith said.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 