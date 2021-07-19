Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flood-affected Westpac Customers Offered Relief Options

Monday, 19 July 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac NZ is offering financial support to personal and business customers affected by flooding in the West Coast and Marlborough regions.

The relief package features a range of possible support options for both business and personal customers. These may include:

- A temporary overdraft facility;

- Suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months;

- Deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months.

Consumer customers requiring access to term deposit funds should also contact us.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says the bank has spent the weekend contacting staff and customers to make sure they’re safe and well-supported.

“Like the rest of the country we’ve been watching with alarm the images of flooding and destruction, and our thoughts are with all those affected,” Ms Dellabarca says.

“We’ll work with our customers to provide them support options, so they can focus on looking after each other and their property. In the meantime, we urge the public to follow the instructions of Civil Defence and Emergency services.

“Our Westport branch is closed and will remain so until it’s safe for our people and customers to return.”

Anyone who has been affected should call us on 0800 738 691 to discuss their individual needs or drop into a branch and visit us in person, provided it’s safe to do so.

