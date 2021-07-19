Toyota To Launch All-New Aqua

The all-new Aqua is a hybrid electric-only compact car redesigned to realize Toyota's mission to "introduce sustainable vehicles practically(1)," and to contribute to carbon neutrality.

Since its launch, approximately 1.87 million Aqua units(2) have been sold worldwide, accounting for reductions in CO2 emissions of approximately 12.4 million tons(3)

The all-new Aqua is approximately 20%(4) more fuel efficient than the previous generation; it combines outstanding fuel efficiency of 35.8 km/L(5) with the comfortable, high-quality ride of an electrified vehicle

The latest generation inherits the Aqua DNA of a compact, convenient body size, and a class-beating, high-quality interior and exterior design

Toyota City, Japan, July 19, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it will launch its all-new Aqua on July 19, 2021.

Aiming to achieve carbon neutrality, Toyota has been making ever-better cars based on the concept of "introducing sustainable vehicles practically to the market".

As part of this process, the first-generation Aqua came to life at the Iwate Plant of Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (then, Kanto Auto Works, Ltd.) in 2011, the year of the Great East Japan Earthquake. With a desire to greatly increase hybrid-vehicle familiarity, as well as in pursuit of "creating a compact car for the next 10 years", the Aqua combined the superb practicality of a compact car with the outstanding fuel efficiency and quietness of a hybrid electric-only model at an affordable price. Since its launch, more than 1.87 million units of the Aqua have been cherished by their owners, contributing to an overall reduction in CO2 of approximately 12.4 million tons.

The all-new Aqua inherits and refines the roles undertaken by its predecessor, and, in pursuit of once again "creating a compact car for the next 10 years", in addition to a suite of features designed to enable customers to drive their vehicles every day with joy, safety, peace of mind, and comfort, it also realizes superior environmental performance. In addition to excellent environmental performance such as in the form of low fuel consumption at 35.8 kilometers per liter(5), it achieves high-quality driving performance by way of comfortable acceleration. Also, as can be expected, the Aqua comes with a full range of carefully considered equipment, including as standard on all grades a 100-volt (alternating current)/1,500-watt accessory power outlet and an emergency power supply mode that allows electricity to be drawn from the vehicle for external use during blackouts.

Toyota espouses the concept of a "home planet" and believes it has a duty to bequeath this beautiful Earth to future generations. Going forward, the company will continue to engage in making ever-better cars to contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality and the production of happiness for all through automobiles.

Details of the all-new Aqua are outlined below.

1. Combining the comfortable, refined ride and outstanding environmental performance of an electrified vehicle

(1) Innovative battery technologies

The all-new Aqua is the world's first vehicle to use a high-output bipolar nickel-hydrogen battery as an electric drive battery*6. Compared to the nickel-hydrogen battery equipped to the previous-generation Aqua, the new battery realizes approximately twice the output; it also delivers improved accelerator responsiveness, and enables smooth, linear acceleration from low speeds. In addition, the speed range at which the all-new Aqua can operate on electrical power alone has been expanded, allowing the vehicle to run on electricity alone, without engaging the engine, in a wide variety of urban scenarios.

For further information regarding the bipolar nickel-hydrogen battery, please see the section at the end of this release.

(2) A new driving experience unique to a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

The all-new Aqua is the first Toyota model to feature the Comfort Pedal*7. By selecting the Power+ Mode, drivers only have to relax pressure on the accelerator pedal to generate regenerative braking force, and smoothly slow the vehicle. The Comfort Pedal reduces driver burden by lessening the frequency with which accelerator and brake pedals have to be pressed, and also results in responsive feedback. The latest generation is also the first Aqua to adopt E-Four, which provides drivers with greater peace of mind when driving on snow-covered roads.

Thanks to a highly efficient 1.5-liter Dynamic Force Engine and an optimized HEV system, the all-new Aqua not only achieves compact class-leading fuel economy of 35.8 km/L, but combines this with the comfortable driving characteristics of an HEV.

2. Cutting-edge safety and security functions

(1) The latest active safety package

The Aqua is a model intended for frequent use in its owners' everyday lives, and Toyota believes it ought to be equipped with an abundance of safety and security functions. The all-new Aqua is equipped as standard with the latest edition of Toyota Safety Sense, which is replete with cutting-edge active safety functions: its pre-collision safety functions feature an expanded scope of operation, now covering accidents that occur when turning left or right at intersections; Full Speed Range Radar Cruise Control makes car outings more comfortable; Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) provides steering support to keep the vehicle centered in its lane; and Plus Support controls sudden acceleration due to misapplication of the accelerator pedal.

For the first time in a Toyota compact car, the all-new Aqua is equipped with Toyota Teammate Advanced Park and Parking Support Brake. Toyota Teammate Advanced Park provides support for all parking operations, including steering wheel, brake, accelerator, and gear shifting operations; in addition to detecting stationary objects in front of and behind the vehicle, the latest version of Parking Support Brake is capable of detecting stationary objects on either side, and provides alerts and brake control to help avoid collisions. In this way, the all-new Aqua delivers driver support in a wide range of scenarios, including when driving and parking.

(2) All grades are equipped with power supply functions, for use in times of disaster and other emergencies

An accessory power outlet (AC100 V / 1,500 W) and an emergency power supply mode are equipped to all grades as standard. During blackouts and other times of emergency, parking the vehicle and placing it in Emergency Power Supply Mode enables the Aqua to be used to power electrical appliances such as electric kettles and hair dryers. When driving normally, the vehicle can be used to power appliances via its accessory power outlet, and also to charge smartphones and other electrical devices via its in-cabin USB terminals.

3. A refined body structure and an advanced design

(1) The convenience of a compact car and the refined ride of a high-rigidity body

By using the TNGA (GA-B) platform in the same compact body as before, the all-new Aqua realizes a high-rigidity body, exceptional quietness, and a stable ride. While retaining the same, compact body size ideally suited to Japanese road conditions, the Aqua's wheelbase has been extended by 50 mm; this provides both greater space particularly for passengers seated in the rear seats, and expands the luggage space, resulting in greater convenience.

(2) An elegant, simple, and class-beating design based on the principle of Harmo-tech (Advanced yet familiar technologies that stimulate the intellect and the senses)

A relaxed, unified cabin silhouette is coupled with rear fenders that extend out to the sides, creating a smart, emotional, and dynamic exterior that befits the Aqua. The vehicle is available in a total of nine, high-quality colors; this includes the newly developed Clear Beige, which delivers a simple, clear impression well-matched to the Aqua's smart form.

In the interior, various functions have been placed together to create a simple, clean, and elegant-looking space. Its cabin features soft, synthetic leather-bound ornaments and armrests, and convenient and comfortable synthetic leather power seats, which exceed all expectations; cabin storage has also been cleverly designed with convenience in mind--a tissue box can be stored in the front passenger seat upper box, while a center console sliding tray enables charging cables to be cleanly stowed away. The all-new Aqua also becomes the first Toyota compact car(8) to feature a large, 10.5-inch audio display, delivering outstanding operability and visibility.

The all-new Aqua is also offered via the KINTO ONE(9) car subscription service; customers can sign up either online or at Toyota dealers. The all-new Aqua is available from just 19,580 yen per month (including tax)(10) when using the seven-year lease plan with added bonus payments of 110,000 yen (including tax)

For further details on the KINTO car subscription service, please visit the KINTO website:

https://kinto-jp.com (Japanese only)

The all-new Aqua is also available as part of the Welcab series, offered in Wheelchair Storage Device, Front Passenger Turn Tilt, and Friendmatic Seat models.

For further information about the Welcab series, please visit the following webpage:

https://toyota.jp/aqua/welcab/ (Japanese only)

(1) Toyota's unique approach to contributing to carbon neutrality by introducing sustainable vehicles practically

(2) Global sales from 2011 to May 31, 2021; includes Prius c units sold in the U.S.

(3) According to a Toyota survey. The amount of CO2 emissions reduced by the Aqua was calculated based on a comparison of the CO2 emissions of the Aqua and compact cars in the same class as the Aqua that run solely on gasoline engines and on the global sales volume of the Aqua (including the Prius C) from 2011 to May 2021.

(4) Comparing fuel efficiency for the previous-generation Aqua L grade and the all-new Aqua B grade, under the WLTC test cycle. WLTC (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Cycle) is an internationally recognized test cycle, and is based on average usage ratios for urban, suburban, and highway driving.

(5) 35.8 km/L refers to the fuel efficiency of the all-new Aqua B grade, under the WLTC test cycle, according to tests conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

(6) Equipped to all grades, excluding B grade

(7) Comfort Pedal and Power+ Mode are equipped to all grades, excluding B grade

(8) Equipped to Z grade as standard; available with G grade as a manufacturer's option

(9) A monthly fixed-sum service that provides voluntary insurance payments, vehicle tax, registration charges and taxes, Breakdown repair, shaken (mandatory inspection) costs (for five- and seven-year plans), and regularly scheduled maintenance of the vehicle in a single package

(10) For the cheapest X grade (2WD) package, with no additional options; the total price paid over the seven-year subscription period is 3,184,720 yen.

