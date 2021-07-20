Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vaping Product Standards Behind A Paywall - Disappointing

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy

After 2,518 submissions on the latest draft vaping regulations, it’s disappointing that local vape businesses and advocates have had to jump on a plane or dig deep into their pockets to view what’s proposed,” says a leading Tobacco Harm Reduction advocate.

Nancy Loucas

The Government has gazetted the ‘Notice of Proposed Quality Standards for Vaping Substance Ingredients’, but it comes with a catch.

Due to copyright restrictions, those interested and businesses reliant on the details need to make an appointment to view the documents at the Ministry of Health’s office in Wellington. Alternatively, they’re advised to purchase copies of the United States Pharmacopoeia or the European Pharmacopoeia, where the proposed New Zealand standards have been referenced.

Submitters have been given until Thursday, 22 July to comment on the proposed material. The finalised vaping regulations will then be taken to Cabinet in early August for sign-off and phased in overtime.

“Unless we pay a fair ransom or take our photographic memories to Wellington, we simply cannot access these new industry specs. How can we possibly comment, let alone businesses prepare in a manufacturing sense, when no one can freely view the detail,” says Nancy Loucas, co-director of the Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA).

AVCA has consistently called for vaping legislation and regulation. Last year, Parliament legislated vaping and since then a raft of industry, retail, and consumer regulations have started to take effect or been drafted.

“We are fully supportive of vaping’s R18 status and greater consumer protection through mandatory quality product standards. The Government now looks set to reference the European and US standards, and so we’re just asking for greater transparency.

“Surely, New Zealand vape businesses should be able to view their proposed industry standards for free? Surely, we can do better than point to a paywall, or have one copy available in an office in Wellington?”

Ms Loucas says AVCA called on the Vaping Regulatory Authority to at least ensure the proposed quality standards were also available at the Ministry of Health’s office in Auckland – where many of the country’s vape manufacturers and vape advocates reside.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been advised the only inspection site for the pharmacopoeia is in Wellington. The authority has assured us they’ll publish more information on the regulations once they’ve cleared Cabinet, but by then it’s all a little too late.

“We now strongly encourage Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall to release the full finalised regulatory details to local businesses, and into the public arena, as soon as the process allows,” says Nancy Loucas.

For links to the Government’s Gazette or the Vaping Regulatory Authority’s updated information please visit:

https://gazette.govt.nz/notice/id/2021-go2819?stageDraft

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/regulation-health-and-disability-system/regulation-vaping-and-smokeless-tobacco-products

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>



ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 