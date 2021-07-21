Finance How? Strategy Launches A New Consumer Campaign For Finance Now

Finance Now recently awarded their business to Strategy after a competitive pitch. The new campaign shows (or reminds) Kiwis that when life gets in their way and their needs, wants or desires just can’t wait, Finance Now is there to help provide the solution.

Research showed that Kiwis wanted access to a non-judgemental, friendly source of lending for those unplanned for emergencies, or those ‘let’s do it’ opportunities that come along.

The resulting campaign line was a simple ‘ask and answer’ approach, ‘Finance How? Finance Now’. The campaign was created to increase brand awareness of Finance Now, stimulate interest in Finance Now’s portfolio of lending products and provide quality leads to the Finance Now inbound marketing team.

‘Finance How? Finance Now’ is a fully integrated campaign, not merely ‘matching luggage’ across multiple channels, but with subtly different messaging for consumers who are at different stages of the overall customer journey, each with a clear call to action.

The campaign consists of 1 x 30" master TVC and 4 x 15" TVC's specific to different lending areas of Personal Loans, online video, digital and social channels, eDMs and fully supported by Finance Now’s marketing team and call centre.

Words from Phil Ellison, CEO Finance Now

“We were excited to work with Strategy to help us develop new TVCs which were delayed due to Covid disruptions last year. During their pitch, they presented strong concepts that we felt could be leveraged throughout the Personal Loan, Retail and Motor Vehicle channels. This will enable us to develop a consistent brand message throughout all our ATL and BTL consumer touchpoints. The Finance How, Finance Now theme was also a great fit with our Kiwi culture and values in delivering finance solutions to all New Zealanders.”

Words from Nick Harvey, Managing Partner Strategy

“We’re really enjoying working with Finance Now. They allow us to immerse ourselves in their business so we can feel its rhythm and gain the insights we need to tell their story properly. So from now on when consumers ask, “But, finance how?”, the answer is simply ‘Finance Now”.

CREDITS

Client: Finance Now

Agency: Strategy

Production Company: Fish&Clips

